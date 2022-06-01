SCALA TO DEMONSTRATE FULL RANGE OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE HARDWARE AND SOLUTIONS AT INFOCOMM 2022

New Scala CEO, Digital Retail Veteran Kevin Carbone, will be in the Booth for Discussions and Demonstrations

MALVERN, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala today announced next-gen digital signage hardware and solutions that will be on display at InfoComm 2022, including corporate communications, wayfinding and digital self-service, shelf-edge and kiosk displays. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, can be found in booth N3218 at the show, being held in Las Vegas, June 8-10.

Additionally, InfoComm 2022 marks the first time that digital retail veteran Kevin Carbone will attend the show as Scala's new CEO, which became effective April 20 this year. Carbone has been CEO of PRN, part of the STRATACACHE family of companies, for more than seven years and has worked closely with the Scala team and technology on strategy and execution of innovation for retail, transportation, quick service restaurants, healthcare, and more.

"Over the past seven years, Kevin has consistently grown revenue and profitability in even the most difficult market conditions. Kevin is a solid, capable leader who is skilled at solving problems, building a strong team ethos and delivering results," said Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of companies.

On display in booth N3218:

Scala digital signage hardware including LINQ all-in-one tablets, digital shelf-edge displays, a full range of Scala media players, large format outdoor digital displays

Interactive wayfinding solution for large, high-volume environments and campuses

solution for large, high-volume environments and campuses Corporate communications solutions and messaging

and messaging Ordering, pickup and queuing solution that extends the customer experience outside the four walls of the store. After an order is placed, shoppers' orders and status in the queue are clearly displayed.

"Our next-gen solutions address areas of obvious demand and high-growth potential in the marketplace. We continue to invest in the training, tools, and services that are so important to supporting our partners. With our range of digital signage hardware — including new digital shelf edge displays — as well as our continually enhanced platform and global support and services, Scala has evolved into a true full solution provider. We look forward to discussing all of this at InfoComm," said Kevin Carbone, CEO of Scala.

Booth N3218 will also feature technology from another company in the STRATACACHE family, X2O Media. On display will be X2O OneRoom real-time learning and development environment featuring new Virtual Room and Huddle Room capabilities, X2O for Microsoft Teams app, as well as unified visual communications solutions.

About Scala

Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, provides the tools to create, manage and deploy powerful digital experiences in any environment including retail, quick service restaurants, banking, transportation, gaming, out-of-home media and additional key digital signage markets. Scala is headquartered outside Philadelphia, PA, US, and has been a trusted technology partner for 30+ years with 30 offices, providing digital signage solutions to 16,000+ enterprise in more than 100 countries globally.

