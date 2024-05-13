SCADA Market to Be Worth $18.7 Billion by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'SCADA Market by Type (Monolithic SCADA Systems, Distributed SCADA Systems, Networked SCADA Systems), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode, End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Automotive, F&B), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2031,' the SCADA Market to be worth $18.7 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9% from 2024–2031.

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems comprise hardware and software components used to monitor and control industrial processes. The SCADA system allows manufacturers and organizations to collect and analyze real-time production data, monitor and manage alarms, and program automatic control responses triggered by operations or system parameters. In the last few years, SCADA systems have witnessed considerable developments in terms of technology and utility and facilitate better HMI designs, efficient remote operations, better equipment control, smooth troubleshooting, and reduced energy expenditures. Incorporation of the SCADA system ensures a better return on investment and thus witnesses consistent growth. Besides, concepts such as Industry 5.0 and industrial automation are also supporting the growth of the SCADA market across the globe.

Factors such as the rising adoption of automated technologies across Europe and Asia-Pacific, the ongoing Industry 5.0 trends, growing demand for smart and digitized production processes, and government support and initiatives for industrial automation are driving the growth of the SCADA market. However, high initial investment requirements are restraining the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of wireless sensor networks and the proliferation of smart factories are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high risk of cyberattacks is a major challenge impacting market growth.

The SCADA market is segmented based on type {monolithic SCADA systems, distributed SCADA systems, networked SCADA systems, and other SCADA systems}, component {hardware (human-machine interface (HMI), distributed control systems (DCS), remote terminal units (RTU), programmable logic controllers (PLC), process control systems (PCS), communication systems, and other hardware), software, and services (professional services and managed services)}, deployment mode {on-premise deployments and cloud-based deployments}, end-use industry {oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, IT & telecommunications, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and other end-use industries}, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global SCADA market is broadly segmented into monolithic SCADA systems, distributed SCADA systems, networked SCADA systems, and other SCADA systems. In 2024, the networked SCADA systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of 47.5% of the SCADA market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by these systems, including flexibility, scalability, and use of common communication protocol facilitating better data exchange. Various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, industrial manufacturing, and power & utility, have adopted this architecture.

The networked SCADA systems segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on component, the global SCADA market is broadly segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further segmented into remote terminal units (RTU), programmable logic controllers (PLC), human-machine interface (HMI), process control systems (PCS), communication systems, distributed control systems (DCS), and other hardware. The services segment is further segmented into professional services and managed services. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of 56% of the SCADA market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of automated technologies, the rising focus of players on innovative product offerings, and the growing demand for smart and digitized production processes.

However, the software segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing focus of industry players on introducing innovative SCADA software.

Based on deployment mode, the global SCADA market is segmented into on-premise deployments and cloud-based deployments. In 2024, the on-premise deployments segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global SCADA market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high preference for on-premise deployments among large enterprises due to the availability of trained IT professionals & infrastructure and security issues associated with cloud-based deployments.

However, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the benefits of cloud infrastructure, such as ease of adoption, minimal requirements for in-house infrastructure, high scalability, and easy installation of SCADA solutions.

Based on end-use industry, the global SCADA market is segmented into oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage, electronics & semiconductors, IT & telecommunications, agriculture, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and other end-use industries. In 2024, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of 26.4% of the SCADA market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of industrial automation and control systems in the manufacturing sector, the growing demand for smart and digitalized production processes, and the proliferation of smart factories.

However, the automotive segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising need to gather real-time data to control and monitor industrial equipment and manufacturing processes and the rising adoption of industrial robots, machine vision systems, and industrial control systems.

Based on geography, the SCADA Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 32% of the SCADA Market. North America SCADA market is estimated to be worth USD 3.3 billion in 2024. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of key market players in the region, growing demand for automation and process control solutions, increased use of automation in the industrial sectors, and the need to improve productivity, quality, & efficiency of production processes.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing investment in smart factories, growing FDI in the industrial sector, increasing worker safety regulations, and rising demand for industrial control solutions in manufacturing companies.

Asia-Pacific stands out as a significant manufacturing hub across various sectors, including automobiles, electronics, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and more. This manufacturing prominence is a key factor driving the adoption of automation technologies in the region. SCADA solutions are gaining traction in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, driven by initiatives to transform manufacturing facilities and the necessity for SCADA software to monitor and communicate with Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) components.

The key players operating in the global SCADA Market are Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Survalent Technology Corporation (Canada), Valmet (Finland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan).

