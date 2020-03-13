SC Johnson Contributes $1 Million to CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund to Fight COVID-19

Support Will Help Address Fast-Emerging Needs to Combat COVID-19

RACINE, Wisconsin, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global community continues its fight to contain the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, SC Johnson today announced a $1 million contribution to the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund to strengthen domestic and global public health infrastructure and responses to address the spread of COVID-19.

"Everyone in the SC Johnson family is deeply concerned for the people and communities affected by this virus," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We hope this support will help the Foundation protect lives and the well-being of families."

The Foundation will use SC Johnson's donation to help fill gaps and mobilize resources to address fast-emerging needs posed by the virus. The ability to provide immediate resources is crucial in rapidly evolving outbreak situations. Key efforts will include supporting public health responders in local communities, developing education and awareness campaigns, meeting essential needs for those in quarantine and more.

"We thank Fisk and SC Johnson for again stepping forward to work with us to address a global health threat," said Judy Monroe, MD, President and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "This generous donation will provide us with valuable support to focus critical resources to combat COVID-19."

SC Johnson has a long legacy of philanthropy and working to improve the lives of families around the globe. Today's donation is the latest step in the company's efforts to help mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak. As the epidemic began to take hold in January, the company donated 1 million yuan to the Red Cross in China to aid in its response efforts. As a global manufacturer of home cleaning and disinfectant products, hand sanitizers and other products, the company is exploring additional ways to provide product donations and financial resources to both first responders and those most in need.

For precautions and information on how to help protect your family, please visit the CDC website .

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched more than 1,000 programs and raised over $900 million. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and more than 140 countries last year. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org.

