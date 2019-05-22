SBL Announces New Ownership to Drive Ambitious Growth Strategy

YORK, England, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SBL are delighted to announce a significant investment from technology entrepreneur, Phil Doye. Under the terms of the deal Glebe Holdings Limited, an acquisition vehicle controlled by Phil Doye, will acquire 100% of SBL and provide additional follow-on funding to enable growth, both organically and through acquisition.

Phil Doye previously founded Kelway, one of the UK's largest IT Solutions and Services business. As CEO of Kelway he led the company's operations for 25 years, enjoying significant growth in that time. They appeared frequently on the Sunday Times Fast Track League Tables of Britain's fastest growth private companies. In August 2015 Kelway was acquired by US Fortune 250 technology giant CDW.

Phil Doye commented: "SBL has built an impressive set of customers on the foundations of long-term relationships, strong technical skills and a reputation for integrity. It is well-placed to exploit the increasing demand for expertise from providers that can manage the complexity of today's IT environments with a focus around cloud and security services. With strong consultancy skills and a comprehensive suite of technical services, SBL is ideally positioned for growth."

Dennis Hoban, SBL's CEO and majority shareholder approached Phil as someone who would provide the ambition and expertise needed to lead the company through the next stage of its growth. As part of the deal Dennis Hoban and Bryn Roberts, FD, will leave the company and the senior management team of Paul Jenkins, Scott Cattaneo and Tracie Barrow have been appointed as directors of SBL.

Phil Doye, who will become CEO, added: "After I spent time with the management team and learned about the business, it was clear that SBL have a great set of solutions and services to assist customers in their next phase of IT transformation. I am delighted to have completed the deal and look forward to working with the team as we begin an exciting new chapter in SBL's journey."

About SBL

Founded in York, in 1987, SBL is a leading provider of technology solutions and services to the public sector. From its heritage as a software licence specialist and Microsoft LSP it has developed deep vertical expertise within the defence and security sector. It is an accredited MoD Security Specialist and through its highly secure and award winning DOBUS™ service has provided over 25 million patches and connected to 250,000+ end-points. Specialist teams operate within all areas of the public sector, through its position on all the major framework agreements. In recent years SBL has enjoyed rapid growth of its corporate business.

SOURCE SBL