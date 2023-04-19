Saxton 4x4 Launch Market Leading New Website

CHELMSFORD, England, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saxton 4x4 , the UK's number one independent SUV dealership, has just released a brand new website to reflect their position as one of the leading prestige automotive dealers.

The new website showcases the dealership's impressive selection of luxury vehicles, including the latest models from world-renowned brands such as Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi and BMW. The website also features a comprehensive inventory search function, allowing customers to filter by make, model, year, price range and much more to find the perfect car for them.

Super simple site search, easily navigable menus, enhanced stock pages with unrivalled imagery, helpful video content and a focus on site speed have all been added with the customer buying experience being paramount.

The new site makes it easy for customers to find their perfect car by;

Reserving online and collect it in store,

Reserving online and arrange delivery

Buy it in store and drive it away the same day.

In addition to the extensive inventory of luxury vehicles, the new website also offers customers the ability to book test drives, request personalised videos, and explore a variety of financing options. Saxton 4x4's team of experienced professionals are available to answer any questions and provide guidance throughout the car-buying process.

With the automotive market shifting towards e-commerce, the new website makes the user journey smoother than ever and positions Saxton 4x4 as one of the only prestige automotive websites globally that can claim to be 'online first'.

The old Saxton 4x4 website clocked an impressive number of users in January 2023, increasing 200% in visitors compared to just 5 years ago. Even more staggeringly, in that same time period there has been a 328% increase in mobile visitors.

The new website launch has had this shift towards 'online first' and the user experience in mind.

James Reeves, Marketing Manager said:

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which is the result of months of hard work and dedication from our team. Our goal was to create a user-friendly and intuitive platform that reflects our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business."

"We believe that our new website will help us to better connect with our customers and provide them with the exceptional service they deserve."

SOURCE Saxton 4x4