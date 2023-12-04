SAVOUR THE EXTRAORDINARY WITH JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL XORDINAIRE

An innovative new whisky from Johnnie Walker bringing flavour, rarity and heritage together in a unique taste experience, exclusive to travel retail

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the number one Scotch Whisky in the world[1], launched Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire - an all-new luxury whisky exclusively for travellers - at a star-studded event in the Chinese resort of Hainan last week.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire an all-new luxury whisky exclusively for travellers was launched at a star-studded event in the Chinese resort of Hainan (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker) Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire an all-new luxury whisky exclusively for travellers was launched at a star-studded event in the Chinese resort of Hainan (PRNewsfoto/Johnnie Walker)

The all-new blend, now a permanent part of the iconic Johnnie Walker line-up for travel retail, has been created using only 1 in 10,000 casks from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves of aged Scotch. A blend of our rarest Scotch whiskies finished in hand selected XO Cognac casks, this is a Scotch with all the depth of flavour you would expect from Johnnie Walker Blue Label, but with an inherent smoothness and sweetness. These elements come together for an extraordinary finish in the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire – the perfect gift for travellers all over the world.

The spectacular launch saw media from across Asia welcomed into the elegant 'Xordinaire hotel experience' at The Sanya Edition Hotel, Hainan. The event transformed the venue into a Parisian style boutique hotel, creating a space of discovery of the new Johnnie Walker travel exclusive variant. 50 guests from the Asia-Pacific region, including senior editors, influencers, and members of the Diageo Global Travel management team attended.

The experience was divided into three parts: The Connection of the Two Worlds, which included innovative tech-driven experiences to immerse guests in the story of this incredible liquid; The Art of Blending, featuring sensory table experiences and a master class on Johnnie Walker Blue Label hosted by Johnnie Walker Global Brand Ambassador, Ewan Gunn; and The Sensory Journey, which culminated in a gala dinner with gourmet dishes inspired by France and Scotland to pair beautifully with the delicious Xordinaire serves. The finale featured a celebratory experience with a French Chanson band performance and the launch of a cocktail created with Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire. An unforgettable and immersive sensory journey of flavour to introduce this extraordinary whisky to the world.

Over thirty years ago Johnnie Walker Blue Label was launched as a travel retail exclusive, it is now available everywhere as a beacon of rare luxury and craft. Xordinaire follows in the footsteps of the Blue Label launch three decades ago. It was announced as a new travel retail exclusive in September with a series of immersive airport experiences around the world – including Singapore, Paris, London, Dubai and Taiwan – showcasing the new Scotch. A new chapter in Blue Label history.

The activations in airports around the world, inspired by a French boutique hotel feature a unique elevator experience, wowing travellers as they enter the elevator to explore the story behind Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire, before being directed to the stunning sample bar to try the liquid. At the bar they are able to open the digital guest book for an immersive tasting with a bespoke chocolate pairing created in partnership with renowned French chocolatier, Arnaud Larher. Passengers can then purchase a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire and explore the luxury gifting and personalisation station, including a personalised luggage tag.

Commenting on the launch Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker said: "Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire is an exuberance to be shared, a sumptuously smooth Scotch with a soft spice after-taste. This is a luxurious and vibrant Scotch bursting with notes of dried fruit, toasted toffee and sun-ripened black cherry. Bright orchard fruits shine through velvety smoothness, with flashes of peach and soft spice surging upward."

Andrew Cowan, Managing Director of Diageo Global Travel, added: "Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire marks an exciting step forward in the story of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, and it represents our most significant worldwide launch in Travel Retail to date. Our goal is to enhance and confirm Johnnie Walker Blue Label a symbol of luxury that appeals to a wide range of spirit enthusiasts. With this new expression of the iconic Blue Label, we've crafted an offering that caters to both aficionados who seek exclusivity and those looking for a sweeter and smoother flavour experience. It is worth remembering that Blue Label was first created as an exclusive for Travel Retail over thirty years ago, so this is another moment of Blue Label history in the making."

Arnaud Larher, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, who worked with Johnnie Walker to find the perfect chocolate pairing for this sumptuously smooth Scotch, says: "For inspiration, I looked for a most beautiful harmony with this very aromatic and characterful whisky so that travellers can truly immerse themselves in the luxury world of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Our chocolate, the Guérande, is topped with caramel that is not too cooked, with a slight bitterness, it has a silky texture, with a sweet and salty undertone. It is coated in a thin layer of dark chocolate, this chocolate has a nice roundness in the mouth, well balanced, with notes of dried fruits. The marriage is just perfect."

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire is a permanent part of the iconic Johnnie Walker portfolio of Blended Scotch Whiskies produced in limited quantities and meticulously blended in small batches to ensure its exceptional quality and rarity.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire is bottled at an ABV of 40% and is available across key airports across the globe at a RRP of £335/$399 for a 1L bottle.

[1] Source: IWSR 2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292177/Johnnie_Walker_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292178/Johnnie_Walker_2.jpg