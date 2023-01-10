Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market to Grow by 11% CAGR, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From $37,378.1 million in 2022, the Saudi Arabian facility management market will likely reach $87,248.7 million by 2030, witnessing an 11.2% CAGR, according to a research report by P&S Intelligence.

The major reasons behind the growth of this industry are the increasing construction activities and the growing leisure industry in the country. Saudi Arabia spends a considerable portion of its GDP on construction, to support tourism, which is driving the facility management service demand in the kingdom.

Furthermore, the rapid industrialization, adoption of the internet of things, swift industrial automation, and launch of employee engagement programs are projected to drive the growth of the market in the country.

Soft Services Are in Higher Demand

In 2022, the soft services category held a gigantic market share of approximately 70%. This can be ascribed to the high acceptance of cleaning, catering, security, and support services at private and public complexes.

There is a considerable requirement for outsourcing such services because of the snowballing commercial sector competitiveness and a desire to concentrate more on the fundamental strengths. The biggest advantage of outsourcing is savings on the expenses related to catering, commercial space planning, energy use, equipment lifespan, and other activities.

Outsourced facility management services are also essential for the management of larger spaces. The requirement for them is also boosted by the desire for a better workplace atmosphere and lower operating costs.

Rising Construction Activities Fueling Service Demand

The kingdom has approximately $1 trillion worth of projects in the planning or construction stage, which is the major contributor to the growth of the market in the country. Apart from marquee projects, including King Salman Park, AMAALA, Jabal Omar, QIDDIYA, Red Sea project, King Abdullah Financial District and Gate, and NEOM, the government of Saudi Arabia has invested tremendously in home renovation startups, such as Muqawiloon, FalconViz, Ajeer, and B8ak.

Furthermore, the wealthy hospitality sector, credited to the existence of several tourist destinations, is leading to the snowballing demand for facility management services in Saudi Arabia.

Business and Corporate Industry in High Need of FM Services

In 2022, the corporate and business industry had the largest market share, of approximately 35%. Under its financial diversification strategy, the nation is concentrating more on the business and service sectors. Due to this, the country is undertaking the large-scale expansion of business zones and office spaces, which is projected to fuel the need for facility management services in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabian Facility Management Market Segmentation Analysis

By Service

Property

HVAC maintenance



Mechanical and electrical maintenance

Cleaning

Security

Catering

Support

Environmental Management

By End User

Corporate and Business

Public Administration

Industry and Manufacturing

Hospitality

Healthcare

Construction

Education

By Mode

In-House

Outsourced

Integrated



Bundled



Single

By Sector

Public

In-house



Outsourced

Private

In-house



Outsourced

By Type

Hard

Soft

