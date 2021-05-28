Sartorius expands production capacities for products for the purification of vaccines and therapeutics in Slovenia

- Ribbon cutting attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Janez Janša

- Innovative products for the purification of advanced agents such as mRNA or adenoviruses for the manufacture of vaccines or therapeutics

AJDOVSCINA, Slovenia, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, will open its expanded production facilities in Ajdovscina, Slovenia. The area for manufacturing and labs will increase from 3,000 square meters to 6,200 square meters.

Today's ribbon cutting was attended by Janez Janša, Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, and the Ajdovscina Town Mayor Tadej Beočanin. "The expansion is an important step forward and will enable our business to develop and grow to meet the requirements of our customers in a rapidly expanding industry. It will particularly enhance our unique offering for the manufacturing of gene therapies and other advanced therapies," said Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of Sartorius. In 2021, Sartorius will invest more than 400 million euros in the expansion of manufacturing capacities around the world to meet the high demand from the growing biopharmaceuticals market.

With more than 140 employees at its plant in Ajdovscina, Sartorius develops and manufactures market-leading products for purification and analysis of large biomolecules, such as viruses, plasmids and mRNA, which are used in vaccines as well as in cell and gene therapies and other advanced therapies.

Background: In November 2020, Sartorius acquired the Slovenian purification specialist BIA Separations in Ajdovscina. Its technology for manufacturing-scale purification is already used in production of the first commercialized advanced therapeutics, and the company also has a strong presence with such novel drug candidates in the clinical pipeline.

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2020, the company earned sales revenue of some 2.34 billion euros. At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

