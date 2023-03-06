Saragossa appoint Paul McGuire as Non-Executive Director

BRISTOL, England, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce Paul McGuire as Non-Executive Director at Saragossa.

Saragossa Co-Founder Jimmy Lloyd:

Paul McGuire

"We're delighted to welcome Paul to the organisation. His professional credentials speak for themselves, having built a successful career both within a FTSE business and then having founded and guided his own brand from inception to exit. Whilst the transfer of staffing industry knowledge appears obvious, we believe that, in particular, Paul's commitment to the power of culture and brand will supercharge our business from within. Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our clients and community has been constant since launch. With Paul's guidance, we feel confident we can create a blueprint for this, allowing us to scale without compromise."

Paul has invaluable knowledge and expertise in this sector. He was the Founder, CEO and Chair of the global Life Sciences recruitment company Meet and formerly Director of SThree PLC.

Talking of his new role, Paul said;

"Saragossa is at the sweet spot in their growth - expanding their team from 50 - 100, establishing themselves on an international stage and pushing their brand to new places. What excites me is that their ambitions reach far beyond being a successful recruitment agency. They want to offer clients operating in the investment management space a broader consultancy and talent acquisition service. I look forward to working with the Senior Leadership team as they take this next step."

Paul's experience and passion for brand and culture will be invaluable during this next exciting chapter for the company.

Paul will join Donald Reid, who took up his position as Non-Executive last year with the business.

