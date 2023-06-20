SAP Signavio is Positioned as the Leader in the Q2, 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Twin of an Organization Solution by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Twin of an Organization Solution vendors.

SAP Signavio, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named SAP Signavio as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Twin of an Organization Solution, Q2, 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sofia Ali, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite controls processes through process data management, process discovery & conformance, process analytics and investigations, and process insights. The company provides comprehensive integration with data management & governance tools and products such as LeanIX, FortressIQ, SAP Cloud ALM and SAP Solution Manager to create a DTO solution."

"SAP Signavio is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and product suite with high scalability, have received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Twin of an Organization, Q2, 2023," adds Sofia.

Quote by SAP Signavio: "Digital Twins of Organizations are evolving rapidly, becoming more prevalent as they become more useful and accurate," said Rouven Morato, General Manager, Chief Revenue Officer, SAP Signavio. "We are focused on helping our customers maximize the value of their entire application and process landscape. It's a heterogeneous world, and we understand the need to provide best-in-class process transformation solutions that connect and integrate with a variety of data management, enterprise architecture, analytics, and enterprise applications. This is the basis for a robust and reliable DTO, and we are proud to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a leader in this market."

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) solutions as the virtual and real-time dynamic representation of an organization involving the end-to-end organizational systems, business models and relevant applications. The DTO solutions gather contextual data in relation to the current operational state, appropriately reacting to changes and enabling significant improvements in the process performance by deploying relevant resources. This helps enterprise architects and business strategists in prioritizing, planning, monitoring, guiding, analyzing, predicting, and making data driven strategic decisions to meet business objectives."

DTO solutions undertake a multi-pronged approach of sequentially generating - optimized business operations models, a business performance management framework, an efficient real-time data enabled operations intelligence model, followed by appropriate business actions. These ultimately promote robust use-cases and benefits ranging from enhanced business transformation through optimum resource utilization, digital business optimization and operational excellence, optimized overall enterprise cost, value monitoring of newer capabilities incorporated into the organization, and elevated overall customer experience enabling improved customer interactions.

