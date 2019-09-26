Santander UK Selects nCino to Digitally Transform its SME, Corporate and Commercial Banking Divisions

Top 10 British bank to utilise nCino's cloud-based Bank Operating System to deliver greater efficiency, transparency and speed

LONDON and WILMINGTON, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Santander UK, one of the largest retail and commercial banks based in the UK, has adopted nCino's Bank Operating System to replace manual processes and 13 disparate legacy systems in favour of a single, end-to-end solution spanning the SME, Corporate and Commercial Bank. The use of nCino aims to help the institution streamline processes, and decrease lead cycle and credit decision times by more than half. In addition, it will enhance regulatory compliance and provide a single, holistic view of the customer, allowing front office staff to be better-informed and deliver an improved customer experience.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander, Santander UK has embarked on a multi-year transformation programme to deliver a cutting-edge experience for its customers. By upgrading its legacy systems in favour of nCino's Bank Operating System, Santander will gain a digital platform and modern technology stack that can be rapidly configured, tested and launched as market trends demand. With Santander UK being live with nCino for customer onboarding, there will be a faster and more transparent onboarding experience, greater efficiencies and a swifter lending process, ultimately enhancing the service it provides to its SME, commercial and corporate customers.

"Customer expectations are constantly changing," said Jonathan Holman, Head of Digital Transformation at Santander UK. "As a customer-focused bank we are committed to helping people and businesses prosper, it was imperative that we found the right partners to help us deliver the speed, transparency, and ease of use that today's customers expect. We found all of that with nCino. By adopting its cloud-based Bank Operating System we can onboard customers more efficiently, deliver loan decisions more quickly, and respond more rapidly to customer needs, while remaining regulatory compliant. nCino's compelling proposition and innovative vision complements our forward-thinking approach and will help us focus on being a great bank for our customers, colleagues and shareholders now and in years to come."

Pullen Daniel, international managing director of nCino, added, "As one of the world's most respected banking groups, Santander UK understands the importance of adapting to changing customer expectations and market needs, and has invested accordingly. We are extremely proud to work with this innovative and customer-centric institution to help it digitise its processes and deliver an unrivalled customer experience."

Santander UK joins a growing roster of nCino clients across EMEA, including numerous challenger banks and one of the UK's largest Building Societies. Its adoption of the nCino Bank Operating System expands upon an existing partnership between Santander Bank and nCino in the U.S. By implementing nCino's Bank Operating System across its U.S. Business Banking segment, Santander gained significant improvements in efficiency and was able cut the time to deliver loan decisions to clients by approximately 40%.

Santander UK is deploying nCino's Bank Operating System in partnership with Accenture, which has been working with nCino in the U.S. since 2014 and, more recently, in Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

About Santander UK

Santander UK is a financial services provider in the UK that offers a wide range of personal and commercial financial products and services. It has brought real competition to the UK, through its innovative products for retail customers and relationship banking model for UK SMEs. At 30 June 2019, the bank has around 24,000 employees. It serves customers via a nationwide branch network, telephone, mobile and online banking; and 62 regional Corporate Business Centres. Santander UK is subject to the full supervision of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) in the UK. Santander UK plc customers' eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) in the UK.

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world's largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

