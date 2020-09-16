Sanofi partners with Health2Sync to deliver an innovative digital solution to patients and healthcare providers, paving the way for digital therapeutics in diabetes

Starting in Taiwan , this partnership aims to on-board clinics and hospitals nationwide over the next 3 years

, this partnership aims to on-board clinics and hospitals nationwide over the next 3 years Health2Sync to provide patient management software, patient app, and analytics to facilitate smart insulin management

Bi-lateral digital touchpoints empower patients with personalized treatment plans and improved clinical outcomes

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health2Sync, a digital health startup, specializing in diabetes management, has entered into a partnership with Sanofi, a biopharmaceutical company focused on providing different healthcare solutions including diabetes. Through this partnership, Health2Sync becomes one of the Sanofi Diabetes Digital Healthcare Ecosystem partners, the two companies aim to apply the digital solution provided by Health2Sync in 300 clinics and hospitals nationwide certified by Taiwan Diabetes Shared Care Network over the next 3 years to improve diabetes care and management locally, as well as to accelerate digital adoption and transformation for clinics and hospitals.

According to an analysis in 2019 Diabetes Atlas: achievements and challenges in diabetes care in Taiwan, published by the Taiwan Association of Diabetes Educators, over 60% of diabetes patients in Taiwan cannot reach HbA1c <7%, and the insulinization rate in Taiwan is 12%, which is realtively low compared with America and European countries. At present, there are more than 2.2 million diabetes patients in Taiwan, which results in a huge and costly burden on the healthcare system. Moreover, patients are frightened to seek necessary care amid COVID-19. How to leverage digital tools to help healthcare professionals provide a better long-term care and management to patients has become an opportunity for this partnership between Sanofi and Health2Sync.

"Chronic disease management now requires a more holistic and integrated approach involving all stakeholders, from prevention to treatment and care; while doctors are increasingly looking for innovative ways of managing disease and therapeutic options," said Anthony Jones, Head of Virtual Healthcare, Hong Kong & Taiwan at Sanofi.

As part of the partnership, Health2Sync will provide patient management software for healthcare professionals and a mobile app for patients in 300 Sanofi-contracted clinics and hospitals, to realize an integrated and digitized diabetes management. The ultimate goal is to improve patients' understanding of insulin, increase glucose control and raise the insulinization rate in Taiwan. Health2Sync's analytics platform will assist doctors in real-time with decision making, treatment planning, and generating insights based on the health data collected with patient consent. The solution will help identify patients suited for insulin initiation and facilitate insulin titration for healthcare providers.

"Sanofi is not just a pharma company that provides medications. Sanofi is a healthcare company that combines medications and integrated care solutions to optimize the patient journey. The collaboration is just a beginning, and Sanofi aims to keep bringing digital therapeutics solutions to reach a comprehensive Diabetes Digital Healthcare Ecosystem," added Shelley Chan, Head of Diabetes, Hong Kong & Taiwan at Sanofi.

"Health2Sync's solution brings a new definition to the chronic disease care loop, thanks to seamless data collection, real-time analytics, and ultimately, timely medical intervention. With our focus on digital therapeutics, there couldn't have been a better market than Taiwan as a start, thanks to the local initiatives and robust medical practice. Our commitment to both empower patients and lessen the burden of the cost of complications arising from diabetes will be further exemplified in this partnership," said Ed Deng, Co-founder & CEO of Health2Sync.

Moving forward, Sanofi and Health2Sync plan to further collaborate in bringing innovative digital therapeutics solutions to patients and healthcare professionals in Taiwan and other markets.

About Health2Sync

Founded in 2013, Health2Sync provides a comprehensive health-management platform for people with diabetes. Its products combine mobile, cloud, and data analytics, enabling patients to obtain personalized care and allows care providers and family to care for patients remotely. With the largest network of clinics and hospitals, it is the leading solution in Asia that brings an effective, yet scalable solution to diabetes management. https://www.health2sync.com

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, and provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions. With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Related Links

http://www.health2sync.com



SOURCE Health2Sync