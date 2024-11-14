Sanofi Partners With Beano & Breakthrough T1D UK to Raise Awareness of autoimmune Type 1 Diabetes

Sanofi, Breakthrough T1D UK, and Beano have partnered to create a bespoke comic strip to raise awareness of autoimmune Type 1 Diabetes for World Diabetes Day

The strip features a new character, Rhymin' Reema, who joins the Bash Street kids for the bespoke story

The strip will be made publicly available and supported by a character advertorial in the Beano comic

READING, England, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sanofi and Breakthrough T1D UK announce a special collaboration with Beano, to mark World Diabetes Day, 14th November 2024, and Diabetes Month (UK). This special collaboration introduces a new Beano character, Rhymin' Reema, created especially for a bespoke comic strip which raises awareness of childhood autoimmune type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Beano, the world's longest-running weekly comic, and home to much-loved characters as Dennis, Minnie, and Gnasher, has created a new character for the campaign, who meets the Bash Street kids. Rhymin' Reema, who loves to write and perform poetry, lives with autoimmune T1D and has to monitor her blood glucose levels closely to prevent dangerous highs (hyperglycaemia) or lows (hypoglycaemia), which could leave her feeling unwell and interrupting her flow. The character advertorial is available in issue #4262 of the comic, out 13.11.2024.

T1D is an autoimmune, complex, and lifelong condition – and it can happen to anyone at any age even without family history.[1] It can be a challenging disease with lifelong clinical, economic, and emotional unmet needs for patients and families. In the UK, there is a growing prevalence where approximately 400,000 people are living with the disease, including about 36,000 people 19 years of age and younger.[2],[3] It is known that T1D is not caused by diet or lifestyle, however, currently the causes of T1D are still not completely understood. Researchers are exploring the genes and environmental triggers to understand if they play a part in causing the body's immune system to malfunction and start attacking the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. In the UK T1D is managed through insulin therapy and glucose monitoring.[4]

Ahmed Moussa

General Manager, General Medicines UK and Ireland, Sanofi

"At Sanofi we are driven by our deep relationships across the diabetes community, which is why coming together with Breakthrough T1D, and Beano has meant so much to us. Rhymin' Reema is really a love letter to the community, we see you. I, myself, have such a fond affinity with the Beano characters, I grew up reading Beano. I am sure young and old will all connect with this character."

Hilary Nathan

Policy & Communications Director, Breakthrough T1D UK

"This partnership is a significant step forward in bringing greater attention to T1D. We're thrilled to partner with Beano and Sanofi to bring Rhymin' Reema to life. Shining a light on a condition that requires constant daily management is crucial, and what better way to do that than through the powerful storytelling."

Mike Stirling

Creative Director, Beano

"Living with Type 1 Diabetes myself, I know firsthand how important it is to raise awareness in a way that's fun and relatable for kids. Beano's unique humour makes it easy to share this important message in a way that kids can really connect with and understand. Rhymin' Reema is such a fun character, and we wanted to show that even with T1D, kids can be full of energy, creativity, and a little mischief, just like all the Beano characters!"

World Diabetes Day, observed annually on November 14th, stands as a beacon of awareness for a global health challenge. This day transcends borders to shine a light on both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, emphasizing the importance of understanding their causes, symptoms, and treatments. More than just education, World Diabetes Day seeks to influence policy changes that improve diabetes care worldwide and offer vital support to those living with the condition. This day serves as a powerful reminder that everyone can play a part in addressing this global health issue.

