Sanlam Goes Live with FundCount's Integrated Accounting Software

BOSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that Mauritius-based Sanlam Trustees International, Ltd., a diversified financial services group, has gone live with FundCount. The company is using FundCount to administer a select number of its global investment portfolios to clients.

FundCount integrates all portfolio, partnership and general ledger accounting and reporting on a single platform. It provides Sanlam Trustees International with comprehensive functionality to administer all investment activity and ownership structures for its client. Sanlam is currently using FundCount to support a single master entity with multiple feeders,12 multicurrency positions and all accruals and management fees associated with partnership accounting.

"We were familiar with FundCount from past experience and knew it would be the right fit for the launch of our Mauritius-based group," said Daniel Romburgh, Partner, Sanlam Trustees International. "With our previous knowledge of FundCount and our data in good order, we were able to implement the system ourselves in a single morning. That was one of the many benefits of selecting FundCount."

"The ability of Sanlam Trustees International to install FundCount themselves and go live in record time is testament to what is possible if data is clean and well structured," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Regardless of who does the implementation, FundCount's customer service team is always available to answer questions and provide additional support."

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 125 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About Sanlam Trustees International, Ltd.

Sanlam Trustees International, Ltd. provides independent trust, company and fund administration services to private, corporate and institutional clients around the world. The company is actively managed by the resident directors, which provides continuity in service and enables it to develop lasting, one-on-one relationships with clients.

Sanlam Trustees International is licensed and regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission. The company forms part of the Sanlam Group, a leading global financial institution founded in 1918. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges of both South Africa and Namibia. It is the largest non-banking financial services provider in Africa with a presence – both direct and indirect – in 38 African countries, as well as operations in Europe, India, South East Asia, Australia and the USA. For more information visit www.sanlam.com and www.trustees.sanlam.com.

