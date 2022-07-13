Sangfor Announces the Grand Opening of New Office in Turkey

HONG KONG, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies, a leading vendor of cyber security & cloud computing solutions, announces the opening of its new office in Turkey. This is in response to the growing demand for next-generation Cyber Security and Cloud Computing solutions & services in Western Asia and South-Eastern Europe.

Sangfor plans to grow its operations in Turkey by establishing a new office in this region, where Sangfor will assist local organizations in fulfilling their visions for digital transformation. At the same time, it also aims to provide Sangfor with the opportunity to expand their service areas.

"The opening of Sangfor's new office in Turkey is an important part of our growth strategy as we recognize the value we can bring to this region and its surrounding areas," said Finn Yang, General Manager of Sangfor Turkey. "Digital transformation is at the heart of global innovation, and we have noticed the great demand for Cyber Security and Cloud Computing companies that will promote and aid in advancing this transformation."

The office will be located in Istanbul, Turkey, with coverage over several areas including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. Some of Sangfor's existing clients in the region include Kalyon Günes Teknolojileri Üretim Anonim Şirketi, İstanbul Lojistik, Ultralab, Kadraj, Sinovac, and Demtas, all of which Sangfor provides services ranging from cyber security to cloud infrastructure.

The Turkish office will be Sangfor's 13th international office, making it one of many dedicated to driving Sangfor's missions surrounding digital transformation.

In order to better serve our local customers & partners, Sangfor has also released a Turkish version of its website available at www.sangfor.com.tr.

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, global leading vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in Cyber Security and Cloud Computing. It has branch offices in more than 60 locations, offering its innovative solutions across various industries and to clients in the Fortune Global 500 such as finance & banking, retail, manufacturing, as well as in government, and education. It has a broad portfolio of products and services, including but not limited to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), next generation firewall (NGFW), internet access gateway, endpoint protection, and more.

Visit us at www.sangfor.com to learn more about how Sangfor's Cloud and Security solutions can make your digital transformation simpler & secure.

Sangfor Media Contact

Sunny Sun

+86-755-8656-0605

Email: pr@sangfor.com

Website: www.sangfor.com

SOURCE Sangfor Technologies