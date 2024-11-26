Samyang 'TRILITE' Unveils New AI Water Treatment Solutions

- Renewed homepage of Samyang's industrial water treatment solution brand, 'TRILITE' … Featuring AI chatbot 'TRIGENT' and Design programs 'TriAngle'

- Providing tailored and technical information to the user's queries … Service available in over 100 languages.

- Innovative Water Treatment Design Softwares… Ion Exchange Resin and RO membrane

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Corporation (CEO Kang Ho-sung) introduced its new website for its water treatment solutions brand, 'TRILITE' (http://www.samyangtrilite.com), along with the launch of an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI), 'TRIGENT(TRILITE AI Agent)' at its headquarters in Jongno, Seoul.

Trilite homepage with AI chatbot 'Trigent'

Ion exchange resin is a cross-linked synthetic polymer, typically ranging from 0.3 to 1mm in size, and is essential for producing ultrapure water to clean semiconductors, displays, and electrical components by removing impurities and reducing ion content to near zero.

Samyang Corporation pioneered the development of Korea's first ion exchange resin in 1976 and has since been recognized as a key contributor to the government's agenda to localize ultrapure water technology.

The newly redesigned TRILITE website features the AI chatbot 'TRIGENT,' allowing users to access the information they need simply by typing questions, eliminating the need for manual searches.

With 50 years of accumulated ion exchange resin experience and knowledge, Samyang has developed an AI Chatbot by training which enables it to provide not only product information, process features, but also product recommendations based on applications.

TRIGENT is regularly updated to provide the latest information and supports over 100 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Hindi, Spanish, French and Arabic, ensuring global accessibility.

Additionally, the updated website provides two types of the 'TRIANGLE' water treatment design software, helping users to design appropriate water treatment system based on their needs. While the previous version focused solely on Ion Exchange Resin system design, the latest update includes RO membrane system design on their website.

Through these tailored solutions, Samyang aims to offer a comprehensive one-stop service for building water treatment systems, while further expanding its presence in global markets.

Samyang CEO Kang Ho-sung emphasized, 'We anticipate that the AI-powered website and design programs will enhance information accessibility, enabling us to offer the most suitable products and designs for water treatment systems to our customers. We will continue to drive digital innovation, a core focus of Samyang's R&D, and deliver advanced services to both domestic and international markets".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565505/AI.jpg