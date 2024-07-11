Samsung Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra enable new, intelligent health experiences across the portfolio, making everyday wellness more meaningful

PARIS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra[1], expanding the power of Galaxy AI[2] to more people through wearables designed to provide end-to-end wellness experiences[3] for everyone.

Samsung’s Expanded Wearables Portfolio Unlocks Intelligent Health Experiences for All (PRNewsfoto/Samsung)

These new additions to the wearables portfolio are central to Samsung's vision for Galaxy AI to enhance digital health, delivering personalized insights and tailored health experiences that enable a more comprehensive understanding of yourself through a holistic approach to everyday wellness. Obtaining accurate, detailed, and advanced information on personal health is a key factor in this process, and Samsung's accumulated sensor innovations on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are helping bring its vision to life. Galaxy Ring delivers a straight-forward approach to wellness, offering health monitoring, tracking, and personalized insights while worn comfortably on a finger, even while asleep. Galaxy Watch7 maximizes everyday wellness with personalized workouts along with intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities. Galaxy Watch Ultra – the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup – is Samsung's most capable smartwatch yet, designed for next level achievements.

"The latest additions to our wearables portfolio integrate Samsung's most advanced technologies and innovations, enabling you to take control of your health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "The intelligence, guidance and insights that are offered with Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will help users turn data into meaningful insights and create a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences."

Galaxy Ring: Simplifying Wellness, Starting With Sleep

Galaxy Ring[4] offers a simple approach to everyday wellness, featuring Samsung's proven sensor technology in the smallest unobtrusive form, and provides insights that help you understand yourself easily. Designed for 24/7 health monitoring[5], Galaxy Ring is lightweight[6], weighing from 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams, ensuring comfort during extended wear[7]. Its distinct concave design adds a touch of style while maintaining durability. With 10ATM water resistance[8] and Titanium Grade 5[9] finish, you can confidently wear Galaxy Ring anywhere without worry. Experience continuous usage with up to seven days battery life[10], and benefit from a specially designed charging case[11] that features aesthetic LED lighting to indicate charging status. Stay true to your personal style with three color choices – Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold, along with a sizing kit[12] that helps you find the right fit from nine size options.

With Galaxy Ring, you can enjoy around-the-clock support that is customized to your needs and becomes more powerful over time thanks to the advanced technology of Galaxy AI. All data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health[13] for seamless access within one cohesive platform without a subscription. Starting with sleep, the foundation of wellness, Galaxy Ring features Samsung's best-in-class sleep analysis[14] and a powerful sleep AI algorithm to help you easily understand your sleep patterns and build better habits. Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate provide a detailed and accurate analysis of sleep quality. With Cycle Tracking[15], you can better track your menstrual cycle through overnight skin temperature monitoring.

Holistic insights and motivational encouragement provided by Galaxy Ring allow you to wake up refreshed and ready to take on your day. It starts with Galaxy AI, which generates a detailed health report that includes various health metrics. New Energy Score[16], a Galaxy AI enabled feature, enhances your awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life, so you can utilize recommendations based on your current physical state to focus your daily efforts on making improvements. This score is calculated by evaluating your physical and mental conditions across four significant factors: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability. Additionally, you can receive personalized messages aimed at enhancing your well-being across all areas of your health journey, thanks to Wellness Tips[17], which is driven by comprehensive data and individual interests.

Galaxy Ring also supports broader everyday wellness monitoring, allowing you to stay informed about your heart health with Heart Rate Alert[18]. This feature provides instant notifications regarding unusually high or low heart rates in real-time via the Samsung Health app. You can gain additional details about your heart rate including beats per minute, time start and time duration with Live Heart Rate Check. Galaxy Ring also helps you maintain an active lifestyle and stay motivated with automatic walking and running tracking via Auto Workout Detection[19], and daily fitness reminders with Inactive Alert. In addition, you can easily take photos or dismiss your alarm on Galaxy smartphones with a double pinch via Gestures[20], and find the location of your Galaxy Ring via your Galaxy smartphone with Find My Ring on Samsung Find[21].

Galaxy Watch7: Comprehensive Understanding Of Everyday Wellness

Galaxy Watch7[22] is designed to help you gain a holistic understanding of yourself. Galaxy Watch7 motivates you to create healthier days with more ways to support everyday wellness. You can accurately track over 100 workouts and build routines by combining various exercises with Workout Routine to achieve your goals. With Race[23], compare current and past performance in real-time to track progress and maintain motivation. Receive a complete body and fitness snapshot with Body Composition[24] for a comprehensive understanding of your body.

In addition to the new advanced AI algorithm for sleep analysis, Galaxy Watch7 offers the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature[25], providing a simple, proactive tool to check potential signs of sleep apnea. Receive real-time readings and alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates with Heart Rate monitoring[26], detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification)[27], and get a deeper understanding of your heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG)[28] and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring[29].

These advanced, in-depth monitoring and tailored insights are made possible thanks to Samsung's most innovative hardware on Galaxy Watch7. An enhanced BioActive Sensor offers increased accuracy[30], empowering you to better understand yourself with comprehensive readings. For the first time, Galaxy Watch7 allows you to conveniently track advanced glycation end products (AGEs) right from your wrist with an AGEs Index[31]. Strongly influenced by diet and lifestyle, AGEs reflect your overall biological aging process and provide an indication of metabolic health.

Equipped with the most powerful chip in the Galaxy Watch line-up, and for the first time a 3nm Processor, Galaxy Watch7 delivers a more seamless wearable experience with three times faster CPU[32] and 30% improved power efficiency[33] of application processor. In addition, Galaxy Watch7 is the first Galaxy smartwatch to feature a Dual-frequency GPS system[34], which can more precisely track location[35] even in dense urban environments, enabling you to conquer wherever you are.

Featuring Samsung's iconic circle design, Galaxy Watch7 allows you to match your personal style with new watch bands[36], including a ripple shape design and colorful stitch details, along with a variety of watch faces. Galaxy Watch7 also brings more intuitive and seamless experiences between connected Galaxy devices. Answer messages effortlessly with intelligent Suggested replies[37], which suggests suitable responses by analyzing previous conversations through Galaxy AI. With Double Pinch Gestures[38], easily control a Galaxy Watch and connected Galaxy smartphone even when your hands are full, and simply use the all-in-one Samsung Wallet[39] from payments to accessing Digital IDs to make every day more convenient.

Galaxy Watch7 will be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Galaxy Watch7 40mm is available in Green and Cream, while Galaxy Watch7 44mm is available in Green and Silver.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Maximizing Passionate Performance

Building on the foundation of Galaxy Watch7's advanced health monitoring features and powerful hardware, Galaxy Watch Ultra - the newest and most powerful addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio – further unlocks enhanced fitness experiences for next level achievements with ultimate intelligence and capabilities. Echoing Galaxy Watch's circle design legacy, a new cushion design enhances protection and visual completeness, while a Dynamic Lug System for enhanced comfort empowers you to be the best version of yourself anywhere, anytime.

Premium capabilities built for extreme durability enable you to push limits and go further with a Titanium Grade 4[40] frame and 10ATM water resistance[41]. Additionally, Galaxy Watch Ultra operates at a wider range of altitudes, from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high for tracking advanced fitness experiences like swimming in the ocean to cycling in extreme environments[42].

Track multi-course workouts for a triathlon from swimming to cycling to running with new Multi-sports tile. Plus, new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for cycling accurately measures maximum cycling power in just 4 minutes with AI-powered FTP metrics[43] to unlock full potential based on indicators unique to you. Galaxy Watch Ultra also provides an advanced Personalized HR Zone[44], so you can workout at optimal intensity levels based on your physical capabilities.

With a newly added Quick Button, you can instantly initiate and control workouts and map other functions to suit your needs. Plus, you can activate an Emergency Siren[45] for safety. Post-workout, check stats at a glance with dedicated watch faces for Galaxy Watch Ultra which automatically switch to Night Mode[46] for optimal readability in the dark. Additionally, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, Galaxy Watch Ultra also ensures readability even in bright sunlight. For peace of mind during longer adventures, Galaxy Watch Ultra has the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch line-up, offering up to 100 hours in Power Saving[47] and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving[48].

Galaxy Watch Ultra[49] will be available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver.

Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the first Android smartwatches powered by Wear OS 5, the most powerful release from Wear OS yet. Offering advanced performance and power efficiency, Wear OS 5 ensures you can enjoy more seamless and smooth interactions and use your Galaxy Watch for longer. In addition, you can maximize your wearable experience with access to a variety of popular apps right from your wrist, including Galaxy services, Google apps and fan-favorite third-party apps.

As always, the power of Samsung's connected Galaxy ecosystem brings even greater benefits to unlock even more potential. You can receive a more seamless and accurate health analysis from a wider range of data by wearing Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring together, improving precision and accuracy day through night, especially for sleep. Plus, wear Galaxy Ring even longer when paired with Galaxy Watch, further extending the already-long battery life up to 30%.

Availability[50]

Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 10, with general availability starting July 24.

Galaxy Ring Color Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold Dimensions[7]

& Weight[6] 7.0 mm x 2.6 mm, 2.3g (Size5) ~ 3.0g (Size13) Sizing[12] 9 (Size 5 - 13) Memory 8MB Battery[10] Galaxy Ring: 18mAh (Size 5) - 23.5mAh (Size 13) Charging Case: 361 mAh Up to 7 days Charge for 30min: 40% Sensor Accelerometer PPG Skin Temperature Connectivity BLE 5.4 Durability 10ATM[8], IP68 / Titanium grade 5[9] Charging Case[11] Size: 48.9 (W) x 48.9 (L) x 24.51(H) Weight: 61.3g Materials: PC + SUS (hinge) Battery: Provide portable charging (361mAh)



Galaxy Watch7 Galaxy Watch Ultra Color - 44mm: Green, Silver - 40mm: Green, Cream - 47mm: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White Dimensions[51]

& Weight[52] - 44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm, 33.8g - 40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm, 28.8g - 47mm: 47.1 x 47.4 x 12.1mm, 60.5g Display Sapphire Crystal - 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3 mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display - 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3 mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Sapphire Crystal - 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) Memory

& Storage 2GB memory + 32GB storage Battery[53] (typical) - 44mm: 425mAh - 40mm: 300mAh 590mAh Charging[54] Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS[55] Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 5) UI One UI 6 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis),

Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis),

Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE[56], Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5)/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability[57] 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H 10ATM41+IP68[58] / MIL-STD-810H /Ocean Swimming, Operation Temperature/ Altitude Guaranteed Compatibility Android 11 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory[59]

