Samsung Chooses Insider to Individualize Multichannel Experiences with AI

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung, the global giant in consumer electronics partnered with Insider to predict the future behavior of their customers with AI and individualize experiences across channels with precision.

Samsung's decision rides on the back of Insider's shared vision with the consumer electronic brand — delivering innovation that caters to the changing needs of the users. Together, Samsung and Insider will redesign multichannel experiences incorporating emerging channels and AI-based technologies to the mix.

Insider's Growth Management Platform helps 800+ top brands including UNIQLO, New Balance, Toyota, Mediamarkt , Estee Lauder, Virgin , Avon , AVIS, Marks & Spencer , Dominos, Nissan , BBVA, IKEA and CNN drive their digital growth through highly individualized multichannel experiences baked by AI. Insider helps global brands eliminate marketing waste by improving ROAS (Return on Ad Spend), optimizing CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) as well as increasing Conversion Rates, AOV (Average Order Value), and LTV (Lifetime Value).

"Samsung represents cutting-edge technology, top-notch experiences as well as embracing the customer needs of the future. Our growth partnership with Samsung will give us the opportunity to redesign online experiences by continuously incorporating the latest AI technologies and emerging channels to raise the bar in multichannel customer experiences. Tapping into real-time customer intelligence across channels and leveraging AI-based micro-segmentation capabilities will provide Samsung with the agility and precision they need to individualize and optimize digital experiences," said Hande Cilingir, CEO and Co-founder at Insider.

Samsung works with Insider to deliver multichannel customer journeys that drive sales and loyalty for the brand.

Using Insider's AI-backed interest clustering technology to create user segments and clusters to target their audiences with highly-relevant content and products, Samsung achieved a 275% conversion uplift for their QLED TV, as well as an overall conversion rate of 10%.

Watch Success Story:

How Samsung Adopted Multichannel Marketing to Boost Galaxy Note 9 Sales.

Insider has created one of the most feature-rich platforms in the market by continuously extending its capabilities with the latest technologies and channels such as WhatsApp Business API and Facebook Messenger for businesses while developing solutions to tackle key pain points of marketers, such as product discovery ( InStory ).

The integration of the platform to the existing tech stack is quite easy and does not create a burden for the IT team. Once integrated, users can start designing experiences within minutes.

Read Insider reviews from users on G2Crowd.

Check out more Insider success stories here .

About Insider

Insider is a B2B SaaS company with a unique approach to multichannel experience orchestration that recently announced its $32 Million Series C funding round, led by Riverwood Capital and joined by Sequoia, Wamda, and Endeavor Catalyst. Insider has been recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 14 quarters in a row. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside of the US.

Some of the most prestigious Fortune 500 companies and top brands in retail, automotive, and travel across the globe use Insider to deliver AI-backed personalized experiences. Helping the world's leading brands grow beyond the speed of customer expectations, Insider is trusted by over 800 businesses across various industries including UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Virgin , Toyota , New Balance , IKEA , Samsung , Newsweek , MediaMarkt , Nissan , AVIS, Marks & Spencer , Allianz, BBVA, Dominos, Avon , and CNN .

Insider has 24 offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, Wellington, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxemburg, Ankara, and Kuala Lumpur.

SOURCE Insider