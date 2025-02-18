Samsara Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving the Safety and Efficiency of Connected Fleet Telematics Operations and Its Market-leading Position

Samsara enables customizable and adaptable modern driver safety training methods and solutions and helps customers improve their operations while delivering cost savings

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the commercial vehicle telematics industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Samsara with the 2024 North American Company of the Year Award. Samsara is one of the world's largest telematics providers and a pioneer of connected vehicle operations and the telematics ecosystem. Samsara offers a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness the Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. This industry-leading platform upholds Samsara's mission of increasing the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. With it, Samsara can help effectively address rising fuel costs, driver shortages, traffic congestion, road safety, a lack of streamlined operations, inefficient freight locators, and challenges locating affordable fleet management technologies. Samsara's comprehensive Connected Operations® Cloud includes:

Video-based safety solutions

Telematics solutions

Asset tracking and monitoring devices

Workforce apps

A cloud-based data-driven platform

Samsara has pioneered video safety and fleet management solutions that efficiently provide an all-in-one telematics portfolio and enable a quick and increased return on investment. Most competitors only specialize in vehicle telematics. Samsara has the industry's most user-friendly platform interface, as it seamlessly integrates with multiple marketplace solution providers. By leveraging its cutting-edge technology and extensive market presence, the company has rapidly grown to lead digital transformation in the North American commercial vehicle telematics industry. Samsara's platform stands out for its intuitive interface that empowers customers to navigate features easily, access real-time data, and generate reports. Samsara's Connected Operations® Cloud's ease of use enhances the overall fleet ownership experience by simplifying telematics integration into daily operations. To further bridge the gap between multi-faceted services such as navigation, weigh station bypass, and workflow management, Samsara continuously adds ecosystem partners to streamline the integration of services in its marketplace.

Mugundhan Deenadayalan, research manager for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Samsara's proliferating growth rate is visible in all three of its main business units: video-based safety, vehicle telematics, and equipment monitoring. Both video-based safety and vehicle telematics contribute more than $500 million each in terms of ARR, and its equipment monitoring and other businesses generate another $150 million—all increasing at an unmatched 30% YoY growth rate in the industry. We estimate the company's installed base grew about 37%, comfortably surpassing its competition."

Samsara's financial performance also reflects its exceptional international market growth in Mexico and Europe, with 17% of its Q3 FY 2025 net new annual contract value coming from markets outside the United States. The company first entered the Mexican market in 2019 and, in 2024, opened a new office in Mexico City to support its growing customer and employee base. Samsara's brand value has taken a significant leap in recent years as a result of its multi-faceted marketing approach that includes customer-facing events such as award ceremonies, contributions to industry publications, targeted white papers, and customer-centric case studies that help solidify its position as a valued brand in the field of fleet and asset management. Organizations such as Great Place To Work® have recognized Samsara's commitment to excellence in the United States, Mexico, and across Europe. These recognitions highlight Samsara's ability to align its values and culture with its mission to improve fleet management solutions and keep pace with the market's evolving demands.

"Samsara empowers its clients with numerous positive results through innovative use of data and technology. The company has garnered a reputation for delivering best-in-class commercial vehicle fleet management solutions and becoming a trusted partner to fleets across sectors, thereby solidifying its position as an industry leader," added Mugundhan. Samsara earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North American Company of the Year Award for its strong overall performance in the commercial vehicle telematics industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

