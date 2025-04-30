Sampled Obtains Wholesale Distribution Authorisation (WDA) Licensing, Expanding Storage Services to the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Sectors

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sampled, a fully integrated analytical laboratory and biorepository, has obtained WDA licensing from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), enabling the expansion of robust distribution logistics and storage capabilities to the pharmaceutical and medtech sectors.

Safe and scalable product storage is essential for pharmaceutical and medtech companies to consistently meet market demand. However, building and maintaining large storage facilities for drugs, biologics, medical devices, and therapeutic products can drive up operational costs. Many products, such as flu vaccines, are only needed seasonally, leading to underused storage space and unnecessary expenditure. This makes outsourcing a cost-effective alternative to reduce CapEx. However, finding a reliable, WDA-licensed partner with the capacity to manage and store large volumes of inventory can be a significant hurdle.

WDA licensing, regulated by the MHRA, is mandatory for any organisation that stores or distributes human or veterinary medicines in the UK. This license ensures compliance with strict regulations, requiring that medicinal products are handled safely and maintained to high quality standards. WDA ensures customer protection by safeguarding end users from counterfeit products. It also mandates thorough documentation, which must be accurately maintained and stored for a minimum of ten years.

By obtaining WDA licensing, Sampled now offers a powerful new service covering distribution, returns, recalls, and secure long-term storage of medicinal products in two specialised warehouses (Cold 2–8 °C and Controlled Ambient 15–25 °C). This solution is ideal for large pharmaceutical manufacturers and is capable of handling substantial volumes while offering flexibility and reliability. Located on Scotland's central M8 corridor, Sampled streamlines logistics across the UK and beyond, with key advantages for pharmaceutical and life science companies, including:

Eliminating CapEx and maintenance costs for new storage facilities

Scaling with demand so you only pay for what you need

Remaining up to date with technological advancements and regulatory requirements to ensure enduring quality and compliance

"I am delighted to announce that Sampled has obtained WDA licensing, allowing us to offer extensive outsourced storage and distribution services for pharmaceutical companies operating within the UK" said Michael Whatmough, General Manager UK, Europe & Global Technical Services at Sampled. "This marks a significant expansion of our storage and logistics offerings, further strengthening our support for life sciences organisations with flexible, compliant, and scalable solutions."

About Sampled

Sampled is a fully integrated laboratory and biorepository with industry-leading storage, sample management, multiomics, cellular services, and custom clinical kitting. Founded in 1999 as RUCDR at Rutgers University, Sampled operates facilities in the US and UK and is CAP accredited and CLIA licensed. Sampled is committed to providing the highest quality sample storage, processing and analysis services that enable researchers to make new discoveries and advance human health. When combined with state-of-the-art biobanking facilities, these capabilities provide comprehensive scientific solutions that speed time to quality data.

