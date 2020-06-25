Salsify Appoints EMEA Leadership to Support Rapid Market Growth

Company now boasts 165 customers with global implementations and has hired heads of EMEA customer success and GTM strategy

BOSTON and LISBON, Portugal, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, today announced senior appointments in GTM and customer success roles in the EMEA region. Having opened EMEA headquarters in Lisbon in October 2018, Salsify made these new appointments to oversee and scale the local team to match growth in new customer acquisition and market demand.

To support the expansion of the EMEA customer base, Salsify has named Max Cordeiro as Head of Customer Success, EMEA. Cordeiro will lead EMEA customer success operations for Salsify and is tasked with building out local success and support infrastructure for anticipated continued growth. Cordeiro brings more than 15 years' experience in customer service, customer experience, and account management roles, having most recently served as Global Head of Philips.com at Philips, along with customer experience and account management leadership roles at Adidas and Digitas UK.

Cordeiro is joined by Christian Hassold, who has been named VP of EMEA at Salsify. Hassold will direct GTM efforts for the EMEA region, including sales execution, marketing, and market development. An experienced ecommerce entrepreneur, prior to Salsify Hassold co-founded two venture backed B2B SaaS startups, both with successful exits. Most recently he served as Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at ChannelAdvisor. Both Cordeiro and Hassold will be based out of Salsify's Lisbon office.

"Now more than ever, brands need to ensure that they can effectively scale efforts to provide shoppers with an exceptional and engaging experience across all online channels," said Jason Purcell, Salsify co-founder and CEO. "We are excited to welcome Max and Christian to the team to ensure that our growing EMEA customer base can do just that through the unique benefits Salsify provides to win on the digital shelf."

Salsify now boasts more than 165 customers leveraging the platform on a global scale, which includes brands such as Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, and Mars. Europe has shown to be a particular hotbed of digital shelf activity, where, according to 2019 J.P Morgan research , several countries were forecasted to achieve double-digit ecommerce growth by 2021. Those numbers are assured to only accelerate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the share of European consumers that do more than half of their total purchases online has increased by upwards of 80 percent since the pandemic outbreak, according to data from Detail Online and Kantar.

Having recently been named a Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce by Gartner , Salsify has doubled EMEA headcount over the past year, representing more than 40 out of the company's 400 total employees across the globe. Local headcount is predominantly located in the company's Lisbon office, where Salsify has also signed a new lease agreement to double the size of its current office footprint to accommodate more than 100 employees.

"In terms of both customer success and market demand, we are very pleased with the results of our initial investments in Europe," said Purcell. "We are looking forward to continuing to accelerate efforts in the region, especially in this new era of ecommerce, where brands' ability to acquire new customers and retain existing ones will be even more dependent on their digital shelf efforts."

