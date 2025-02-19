Salesloft Recognized in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Software Companies and Best Sales Software Products

G2's customer-driven rankings highlight Salesloft's impact in helping revenue teams leverage AI to orchestrate their actions and close more deals

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, today announced it has been named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards , recognized on both the Best Software Companies list and the Best Sales Software Products list. G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, ranks companies based on verified customer reviews, making this recognition a direct reflection of real customer impact.

"This award belongs to our customers," said Sam Loveland, Chief Customer Officer at Salesloft. "Every deal closed, every pipeline built, and every success shared made this possible. Your feedback validates what we set out to do—help revenue teams work smarter, win more, and drive more predictable growth. Thank you for trusting us to be part of your success."

"The move to Salesloft was one of the best things we could have done for the business," said Jonathan Pogact, VP of Marketing at Seamless.AI in a G2 review. "The platform gives us more power than ever to create a memorable customer experience, from the initial touchpoint, all the way through to customer satisfaction, retention, and growth."

"The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever," said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year's honorees!"

G2's 2025 Best Software Awards ranks software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data.

Salesloft's leadership is further echoed by industry analysts. The company was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Orchestration Platforms for B2B, Q3 2024 , reinforcing its position as the go-to solution for modern revenue teams.

See why top revenue teams trust Salesloft. Read verified customer reviews on G2 .

About Salesloft

Salesloft powers durable revenue growth for the world's most demanding companies. Salesloft's industry-leading Revenue Orchestration Platform uses purpose-built AI to help market-facing teams prioritize and take action on what matters most, from first touch to upsell and renewal. More than 5,000 customers including Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco gain a performance force multiplier with Salesloft by shifting to a durable revenue engagement model, helping them solve the complexities of modern B2B sales and unlock revenue efficiency.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

