Salesloft Grows European Revenue by More Than 140%, Headcount to double in the Region in 2022

Company's European customers benefit from local data center, upcoming HubSpot integration, and other localized innovations

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Salesloft , leading sales engagement platform and provider of the Modern Revenue Workspace™ , announced continued rapid growth and investment in Europe. The company also announced an upcoming native integration with HubSpot.

Salesloft has served thousands of revenue teams in Europe since 2019 and opened a EU region in December 2021. The first sales engagement provider to have a local data center in Europe, Salesloft allows EU-based customers to ensure their data is stored on the continent, a crucial benefit for enterprise businesses and heavily regulated industries that require data residency as part of their privacy and security policies.

"The growth in our European business tells us that sellers and sales teams in that region have been craving a solution to help them successfully sell in a modern, digital way," said Kyle Porter, CEO of Salesloft. "Our customers in Europe have different needs. Delivering them the experience and support they need to win is a top priority. We will continue investing in making our platform as delightful and effective for them as possible."

In the last 24 months, Salesloft tripled revenue from the market and welcomed more than 400 new Europe-based customers. Salesloft grew revenue by 140% in 2021 alone and plans to double headcount in the region this year to support this customer growth.

Salesloft recently introduced several features to better serve international customers, including multi-language support in Conversations and Cadence Priority by Time Zone. With Multi-language support Salesloft can transcribe calls and meetings in five different languages, including Dutch, French, German, Italian and Spanish. Now it's even easier to coach reps when selling into a multilingual customer base. New multi-timezone support helps individual sellers increase their connection rates by making it easy to reach out to buyers during their regular business hours. With this new capability, reps are more efficient even when their customer base spans multiple time zones. Additional features for European customers will continue to be released throughout the second half of 2022 with full platform localization expected early next year.

Salesloft is also releasing a native integration with HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform and major player in the European market, next month. Current customers are already using the integration via a beta program. The integration will provide customers a sync between Salesloft and HubSpot for activity data, contact and lead data, and account data.

"Before adopting Salesloft, we had a broken recording process and zero visibility into activities across our team and throughout the sales cycle," said Jean-François De Mol, Senior Director Inside Sales and Client Retention at BCD Travel. "Without the proper processes in place, we lost a tremendous amount of leads due to a lack of nurturing. Salesloft has vastly improved our workflow efficiency, as well as our visibility and reporting across all activities. Being able to complete so many steps through a single app is a game changer, as are Salesloft's hot leads capabilities for our account prioritization. "

Salesloft will host an EMEA Virtual Summit on May 19th, 2022 which will feature an exciting and high-profile lineup of speakers and sessions for Salesloft customers and prospects. Registration for the event will open soon.

Learn more about open positions at Salesloft and the Modern Revenue Workspace ™ .

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the provider of the leading sales engagement platform that helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. The Modern Revenue Workspace™ by Salesloft is the one place for sellers to execute all of their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next, and get the coaching and insights they need to win. Thousands of the world's most successful sales teams, like those at IBM, Shopify, Square, Cisco, Siemens, and Medtronic drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com .

Media Contact:

Avery Gound

avery@meetkickstand.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709019/Salesloft_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Salesloft