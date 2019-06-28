Sales of Starter Feed Across Animal Feed Market Likely to Surge With Proliferation of Alternative Feedstock Ingredients, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has actively published a fresh research study titled "Starter Feed Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 – 2029", which skillfully elaborates the upcoming trends expected to influence the global starter feed market. According to this report, animal welfare has acquired significant momentum in recent years, thereby, motivating the core objectives of livestock farmers' production schemes. This has bolstered the animal feed market, which in turn drops a huge impact on the development of starter feed market.

As per study specifics, global sales of starter feed is likely to exceed US$ 28,600 Mn in 2019. Furthermore, in accordance with market drivers and contribution of leading players, the target market is projected to register a volume CAGR surpassing 5% through 2029. The assessment can be viewed as a valuable storehouse of information related to production innovation, development trends, consumption outlook, market volume analysis, market value (US$ Mn) and market attractiveness analysis.

Medicated Started Feed Sales Anticipated to Remain High

The intelligent Fact.MR report diligently highlights the sales of medicated starter feed that are expected to stay high. This advancement can be credited to their ability of improving growth of the coccidia oocysts in young chicks. Moreover, medicated starter feed is known to be antibiotic-free; therefore, favoring its adoption especially in the United States.

Interest towards Alternatives to Traditional Feedstock Ingredients Pushes Market Growth

It has been observed that rising demand for favorable alternatives as compared to traditional feedstock ingredients has impelled manufacturers to explore the natural functional assets of broadly sold protein sources like soybean. These alternatives hold the capacity to expand the value that starter feed offers to young animals; hence, sales of alternative protein source-based substitutes are expected to grow in the market.

On the other hand, end-user demand for starter feed comprising good digestibility and improved quality is hastily leading the penetration of distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS); an active replacer of soya and corn based variants used in poultry diet.

Attractiveness of United States for Starter Feed Manufacturers Remains Intact

This study carefully delivers vital insights about the geographical market presence, so as to educate readers in a better way. The lucrativeness of the US starter feed market has been quite impressive, as regulations across the region continue to benefit sales, especially medicated products. Perpetual efforts of feed brands, such as exclusive promotional strategies together with the operative use of buzz words such as 'clean label' to plea a wider customer base, are all supplementing growth of the starter feed market in the United States. In addition, several government studies assess that beef exports in US to grow, sustained by a strong demand from diverse countries including Mexico, Korea, Japan and Canada.

As the report concludes, readers can gain access to the competitive landscape prevailing across the global starter feed market. Some of the major players operating in the concerned market include names like Koninklijke DSM NV, Kalmbach Feeds, Evonik Industries AG, NEMO Feed LLC., Lowes Pellets & Grain, Inc. and Roquette America Inc. Each of these companies are examined on several factors such as product portfolio, strategy overview, sales footprint and profitability by market segments.

