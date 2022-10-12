Sales of Outdoor Advertising to Cross a Market Valuation of US$ 51.4 Bn by 2032; Digital-Out-of-Home Advertising Gives Traction

Increasing Corporate Spending On Advertisements Will Drive The Outdoor Advertising Market Over The Coming Years

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that the global outdoor advertising market is valued at US$ 27.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is projected to grow rapidly due to the rising popularity of digital-out-of-home advertising and the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Rapid digitalization and a growing focus on targeted marketing are key factors driving the demand for outdoor advertising. Enterprises investing more than 15% in outdoor advertisement observed higher returns than from other modes of advertisement.

Companies utilize outdoor advertising to market their goods and services and enlighten the public about their business. It can be displayed both inside and outside of trains and cabs, as well as on billboards, posters, and at bus shelters, mall kiosks, airports, and sporting venues. Compared to other forms of advertising, outdoor ads offer a solution that is both affordable and long lasting with widespread coverage.

With so much to offer at an affordable price, businesses all over the world are using outdoor advertising in conjunction with other media channels to increase their audience reach, boost brand value, and increase brand memory. Around 50% of outdoor advertising revenue is expected to be digital and would cover approx. 50% of the population across the world. It helped advertisers combat digital device fatigue and cope with various security concerns associated with mobile advertising services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global outdoor advertising market is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR and be valued at US$ 51.4 billion by 2032.

by 2032. The market exhibited 5.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under the service segment, billboards dominate the market with a share of 68%.

North America leads the global market with 34% market share in 2021.

leads the global market with 34% market share in 2021. Revenue from outdoor advertising services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.4% and 6.8%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia .

Competitive Landscape

Prominent out-of-home advertising service providers are JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor, Ströer, Lamar, Focus Media, Outfront Media, oOh! Media, Asiaray, APG | SGA, Global Media, Al-Arabia, Ocean, Intersection, Metrobus, Clear media, Anchour, Insite Street Media, Advision Outdoor, Lind Outdoor, Tyler Outdoor, and Young Electric Sign Company.

The global outdoor advertising market is expected to be highly competitive with the adoption of various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and acquisitions by the market players.

For instance:

In 2018, Single Outdoor Advertising, which is a transit & street furniture company, merged with Martin Outdoor Media to offer transit bench, bus advertising coverage and coast-to-coast transit shelter in partnership with municipalities and transit authorities in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, New York , and others.

, and others. In 2018, Europe -based Global Media & Entertainment Limited acquired Primesight Media and Outdoor Plus. This acquisition is focused on the enhancement of its footprint in the European region.

Market Development

The outdoor advertising market is highly competitive with the presence of several established and new market players. Companies are focusing on the introduction of various new functions to meet customer expectations by providing trending out-of-home advertising services.

Market players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships for global expansion.

In 2018, Single Outdoor Advertising merged with Martin Outdoor Media

Global Media & Entertainment Limited acquired Primesight Media and Outdoor Plus.

Segmentation of Outdoor Advertising Industry Research

By Type :

Traditional Outdoor Advertising



Digital Outdoor Advertising

By Service :

Billboards



Transit Advertising



Street Furniture Advertising



Placed-based Advertising

By End-use Industry :

BFSI



Retail and Consumer Goods



Business and Consumer Services



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Transportation and Mobility



Energy and Utility



Trading and Warehousing



Media & Entertainment



Hospitality

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

MEA

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global advertising market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (traditional outdoor advertising, digital outdoor advertising), service (billboards, transit advertising, street furniture advertising, placed-based advertising), and end-use industry (BFSI, retail & consumer goods, business & consumer services, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & mobility, energy & utility, trading & warehousing, media & entertainment, hospitality, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

