Sales Control Program Instated for Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol

DALLAS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals strives to ensure consistent and reliable production to meet market demand and our customers' needs. In response to strong demand, some recent short-term production disruptions and to adequately prepare for planned turnarounds at our US production sites, Sekisui will implement a 100% Sales Control program for all US produced grades of Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) subject to any contractual obligations to the contrary. The sales control will be based on the monthly consumption over the last six months or as contracts allow and will be effective immediately until further notice.