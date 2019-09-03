Sakon Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Innovating the Mobile User Experience

The Sakon Mobility App Enhances Worker Productivity while Optimizing Business Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American employee mobile experience market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Sakon with the 2019 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Sakon helps global enterprises intelligently organize, understand, and manage their network transformations and communications ecosystems. The Company has integrated Mobile-Device-as-a-Service (MDaaS) and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) offerings to aid enterprises in the transition away from corporate-liable device ownership.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968244/Sakon_Award_Logo.jpg

"Sakon's innovative and first-to-market mobile management application has the potential to disrupt the enterprise communications services market. It empowers employees to manage their corporate mobile experience with a simple click, swipe, or voice-activated command," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President, of Mobile and Wireless at Frost & Sullivan. "By presenting employees with a seamless mobile experience conveniently managed on their own devices, the solution enhances productivity while reducing the strain on IT resources and program administrators."

Sakon has developed an application programming interface (API) framework to orchestrate all automated workflows and provide a seamless user experience anywhere, from devices to web portals. The Sakon Mobiity App is language agnostic, meaning that the program can adapt to foreign language bots using its API framework to both feed and receive information. Sakon's solution integrates with all major OEM solutions and platforms. Its simplified onboarding facilitates a conversational user experience (UX) and simplifies the registration process, while the centralized dashboard enables an instantaneous, unified view of devices, services, applications, and costs.

"With the Mobility App, users can change features, add international plans, disconnect, transfer out, or change numbers. Sakon's automated push-notification engine works behind the scenes in anon-intrusive manner"," noted Iadarola. "Overall, Sakon's Mobility App proactively addresses challenges that have emerged with the BYOD phenomenon and the consumerization of information technology (IT)."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this Award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and implementing it with excellence. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The Award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify Best Practices in the industry.

About Sakon

Sakon is a telecom and network technology leader that has helped global enterprises organize, understand, and intelligently manage their communications ecosystems since 2003. With headquarters in Concord, Massachusetts and a Global Delivery Center in Pune, India, the Sakon team numbers more than 400 employees worldwide. Sakon serves over 200 enterprise customers, and its technology is used by the world's top systems integrators and outsourced services providers.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan