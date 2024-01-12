Sailing with intelligent technology towards internationalization: GAC MOTOR awarded "2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top10"

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon a series of technological achievements, such as ADiGO SPACE Intelligent Cockpit, ADiGO PILOT Intelligent Driving System, ADiGO MAGIC Co-Creation Platform, the world-leading Motion Forecasting Framework XPredFormer, GAC MOTOR demonstrated its industry-leading electrification and intelligent connection technology and was awarded the "2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top10".

GAC MOTOR awarded "2023-2024 Global Intelligent Vehicles Brands Top10"

EMKOO and GS3 EMZOOM, which are popular among young customers, are equipped with ADiGO SPACE and ADiGO PILOT, offering customers a futuristic intelligent driving experience. Meanwhile, GAC MOTOR has integrated its L2 driving assistance system into EMPOW, EMKOO, GS3 EMZOOM, and the All New GS8, enhancing safety and intelligent driving capabilities.

Both GAC Hyper GT and E9 have been awarded the latest J.D. POWER "CICA • China Intelligent Cabin of The Year", once again demonstrating GAC's technology strength.

Without long-term science and technology investment, fruitful achievements would be unattainable. GAC has established a global R&D system in Milan, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Xiamen, and Guangzhou, and mastered key component technologies that cover vehicles, powertrain, new energy "EIC" system, intelligent connection and more. Currently, GAC owns over 10,000 patents. With continuous breakthroughs of "Tech GAC", GAC has established a strong competitive strength, and has ranked in the Fortune Global 500 for 11 consecutive years.

Moving forward, GAC is accelerating its internationalization process and have formulated a "1551" internationalization strategy, aiming to achieve 500,000 units in overseas sales by 2030. GAC MOTOR, as the internationalization carrier of GAC, has entered 39 countries and regions around the world, established stable regional sales markets, actively promoted operation localization in the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Southeast Asia, and other regions. Next, GAC MOTOR will focus on the Russian market and other CIS markets, as well as the Mexican market, aiming to establish a firm foothold in the five major overseas markets including Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.

Technology innovation brings better product strength, GAC MOTOR is accelerating its development in the global market, leveraging diverse marketing modes including sports marketing, cross-border cooperation, and in-depth experience. The aim is to deliver "Chinese craftsmanship" in the overseas market, achieve exponential growth in brand reputation, and become a new icon of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" in the overseas automotive market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317405/1.jpg