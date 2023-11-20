GAC MOTOR Empowers Egypt Market with Official Brand Launch and Flagship Store Opening

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR, a leading automobile manufacturer, has celebrated its entry into the Egyptian market with the opening of its inaugural flagship store and the highly anticipated brand launch in Cairo. The brand, in line with its mission to uphold a premium brand position, introduced four proven performers in the initial stages, including the All New GS4, EMPOW, EMZOOM, and EMKOO. Boasting innovative technologies and industry-leading designs, the models are well-positioned to set the benchmark of quality and craftsmanship within Egypt's automobile landscape. The milestone events underscore GAC MOTOR's ongoing commitment to bringing unparalleled driving experiences to customers worldwide. The launch gala, hosted in the Four Seasons Hotel, was attended by over 300 guests, including senior officials from GAC MOTOR and ALJ, the brand's distributor in Egypt, as well as reporters, influencers, and industry insiders.

Photo

Wang Shunsheng, the Deputy General Manager of GAC International, said at the ceremony, "We will continue to increase our investments in branding, products, sales, and services, and actively explore broader and deeper collaboration models with our partner, the ALJ Group".

GAC MOTOR's newly opened 600 square meter flagship showroom, situated in the heart of Cairo's automobile hub for high-end marques, is the brand's first overseas project that complies with the new regulations. On top of displaying the latest models, the store also includes a 1685 square meter space outfitted with state-of-the-art facilities exclusively for after-sales purposes, serving as a one-stop solution for automobile enthusiasts and prospective buyers. Meanwhile, GAC MOTOR has plans to expand its nationwide network. An additional six sales branches in Cairo and Alexandria have been planned for completion by the end of the year, with six after-service centers planned for major cities, ensuring accessibility to premium services for all customers in Egypt.

The successful launch of GAC MOTOR in Egypt will set the stage for a new era of automotive excellence in the region, reaffirming the company's position as a pioneering force in the industry. As the brand continues to expand its global presence, it will remain steadfast in its mission to establish itself as a trusted brand that delivers exceptional driving pleasure characterized by sophistication, performance, and unmatched safety.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281476/Photo.jpg