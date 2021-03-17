Safety of Taffix reaffirmed

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading biopharma company and makers of rapid delivery innovation for life-saving medicines - Nasus Pharma - stands behind its nasal spray, Taffix, reassuring the public of its safety and clinical efficacy. Taffix is built on an existing, proven, medical technology, which is already used in many nasal sprays to combat allergies and the common cold viruses.

Contrary to the wording in an email regarding Taffix Nasal Spray sent to customers in some countries by a retail company selling the product, Taffix is totally safe and legitimately available for sale in Europe by reference to its valid European Conformity market.

Dr Dalia Megiddo, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nasus Pharma, stresses: "Taffix is safe and legally marketed in Europe under CE certification as an over-the-counter general medical device product. It is indicated for the use as a protective mechanical barrier against allergens and viruses (included SARS-CoV-2) within the nasal cavity. It provides a safe, simple and effective way to substantially reduce the risk of catching COVID-19. Manufactured to the strictest of compliance to all regulatory requirements, Taffix has been used by hundreds of thousands of people across the globe and there have been no health or safety concerns reported in relation to its intended conditions of use.

"Confusion has arisen because the Spanish authorities have taken the view that Taffix should be classified as a Medical Device Class III and not Class I product in Spain. This opinion is not consistent with the classification position of the countries within the European Union (EU) and of every country in the world that has approved Taffix. While there is respect for the Spanish Ministry position, Nasus Pharma does not agree with it. Guided by all the experts that Nasus Pharma works with there is no acceptance of the validity of the Spanish Agency's assessment and Nasus Pharma are working closely with the authority on this matter."

Dr Dalia Megiddo adds: "As a company, safety and clinical efficacy is best practice which is why Taffix has been tested thoroughly. That's why laboratory tests confirm that Taffix destroys up to 99% of the coronavirus and a real-world user survey involving a super-spreader event found the spray reduced the risk of infection by 78%."[1],[2]

Sold in over 20 countries across Europe, America, Asia and Africa, Taffix is not a replacement for masks, it is an additional layer of self-care protection, particularly useful in high-risk settings such as any enclosed space.

Note to editors: Taffix is legally marketed in Europe as an over-the-counter product, and indicated for use as a protective mechanical barrier against allergens and viruses (e.g. SARS-CoV-2) within the nasal cavity. Taffix contains a well-established pharmaceutical ingredient Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) which is inert, stable and safe. HPMC is widely used and recognised in the European Union (EU) as a food additive and recognised as GRAS (generally Regarded as Safe) by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Taffix may be used up to 3 times a day (whilst in a risky environment) to maintain an effective barrier. Once applied Taffix is effective for 5 hours. Taffix contains no drugs or medicines, is non-drowsy and has a good safety profile. Taffix is suitable for adults, and children over 12 years.

Pregnant or breast-feeding women should consult their doctor before using. https://www.Taffixprotect.co.uk/product

[1] Biomedical Journal of Scientific and Technical Research; TaffiX® Nasal Powder forms an Effective Barrier against SARS-CoV-2; Barbara J Mann, G Brett Moreau, Tair Lapidot and Dalia Megiddo; 2021

[2] Data on file

