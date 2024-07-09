Safeture Releases Comprehensive Guide for Travel Safety at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

LUND, Sweden, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Paris Summer Olympics just around the corner, Safeture, a leading platform for professional people risk management, has launched a comprehensive guide to help visitors navigate potential dangers during the Olympic Games in France.

The centerpiece of the Paris 2024 Olympics Guide is a detailed Risk Map of Paris and its surroundings. This map highlights 26 locations with elevated security risks and briefly describes the specific dangers visitors might face in these areas. The Risk Map is available in English, French, German, and Spanish and can be downloaded for free from the Safeture website under the safeture.com/olympics

In addition to the Risk Map, the guide concisely describes the various Olympic venues, including the sports being held at each location and the best ways to get there, with detailed metro connections provided.

The guide also assesses various security threats, including terrorism, crime, fraud, and hooliganism. It provides valuable information on Parisian police work, such as the fact that bilingual officers can be identified by the corresponding national flag on their badges.

Furthermore, the guide includes general travel information, necessary documentation, and ten essential safety tips for visitors to Paris. Safeture has also compiled interesting, fun facts about the Olympic Games to enhance the visitor experience.

For more information and to download the Risk Map, please visit safeture.com/olympics/

Contact information: CMO Jonas Brorson at jonas.brorson@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

