SafeGuard Cyber Platform Named Compliance Software Solution of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber , the leading end-to-end platform for social media and digital risk protection, today announced that it has been recognized as the "Compliance Software Solution of the Year" in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards , a leading market intelligence program that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in today's global information security market.

While compliance is an integral part of information security for digital channels outside the network perimeter, organizations often lack adequate visibility into their employees' communications and social posts. This is doubly true now that a significant portion of employee communications with each other, partners, and customers have shifted to digital channels, all of which operate independently outside typical enterprise controls.

"Employees now routinely communicate and share content on collaboration networks like Slack, Yammer, and Microsoft Teams, while account teams typically work sales opportunities on enterprise cloud apps like Salesforce. Marketing and sales teams also engage customers, prospects, and employees on social media," said Jim Zuffoletti, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "All of these channels and 3rd party tools create a massive compliance challenge with respect to the speed and scale of messages and posts. We're grateful to receive the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award in recognition of the technology we've built to solve this challenge."

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from more than 15 countries.

"In today's ever-increasing complex regulatory environment, SafeGuard Cyber manages the full life cycle of digital risk protection," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Their platform provides organizations with the capability to manage access to enterprise accounts, monitor all communications for policy compliance, take immediate action to remediate potential violations, and capture all content and metadata to a cloud-scale immutable archive for search and legal defensibility. It's an incredibly robust and powerful platform and we are thrilled to recognize the company in our 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program."

SafeGuard Cyber's platform provides real-time supervision of user activity and content with advanced machine learning to flag content for potential policy violations while reducing false positives. Additionally, a fully configurable policy engine empowers clients to automatically capture and preserve a complete digital record of communications to a cloud-scale compliance archive. For more information, go to www.safeguardcyber.com/breakthrough

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company with a cloud-based platform that empowers organizations to use social and digital channels securely, compliantly, and at the scale of global business. With coverage across more than 50 channels, SafeGuard Cyber helps security, compliance, and marketing teams work better together to drive business forward. Its customers include ten of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, small businesses, multinational corporations, American cities and national governments. For more information, visit www.safeguardcyber.com .

