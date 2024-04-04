Safebettingsites.com Adds Japanesebetting.com To Its Growing Portfolio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular Safe Betting Sites Japan platform has announced it has acquired japanesebetting.com to expand its reach into Asia and the surrounding areas.

Japanesebetting.com has built up a solid reputation for showcasing an impartial view on the best sportsbook offerings in Japan.

The brand has also cemented ongoing relationships with the top sportsbooks in Japan that give their users a leading sports betting experience on all the main events – from the J1 soccer league, baseball and, of course, horse racing – which is billed as Japan's biggest gambling sport.

At Japanesebetting.com there are also many free bets and betting offers listed – meaning users can easily search out the best welcome deals to claim.

Plus, with safebettingsites.com experts in sportsbook reviews, they will also link-up to further enhance this area on their newly purchased platform.

This acquisition further adds to the safebettingsites.com portfolio in a strategic move that will give the group a wider reach into the ever-growing Japanese betting market.

Safebettingsites.com's Neil Roaty added "We are very excited to have purchased japanesebetting.com which will allow us to expand the platform into Asia and the Far East - tapping into an already huge market. This will allow us to continue the existing relationships with the best sportsbooks in Japan, as well as build up new partnerships with others - bringing an unbiased offering in the world of betting in the region."

Safebettingsites.com will also mirror their popular betting guides on areas like banking, betting apps, news and allow Japanesebetting.com users to easily search for the best sign-up offers to maximize their gambling journey.

The existing content teams at both safebettingsites.com and Japanesebetting.com will work side-by-side to ensure they are leading the way when it comes to reviewing and showcasing the best betting content for their users.