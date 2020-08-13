Safe Spacer™ wearable social distancing monitor shipping soon, pre-orders opened

Able to be worn on a lanyard, wristband or belt loop, Safe Spacer precisely detects when other Safe Spacer units come within 2m/6ft*, alerting wearers with a choice of visual, vibrating or audio alarm. Using Ultra-wideband technology, Safe Spacer offers accuracy up to 10x better than Bluetooth, and can optionally store "collision" data to monitor compliance or perform fast contact tracing.

*distances are customizable

To help organizations manage multiple devices, optional S-Charger docking/charging stations allow up to 25 Safe Spacers to charge simultaneously (or more, when chained together).

Each Safe Spacer device also features a unique ID tag and built-in memory to optionally associate with workers' names for tracing unintended contact. For privacy, no data except the device's ID and proximity is stored.

This data can be retrieved by the S-Charger while charging, or wirelessly via the optional S-Bridge UWB access unit. These can be positioned in strategic locations to read the data from Safe Spacer devices as users approach, eliminating long employee queues to download their device data.

Both the S-Bridge and S-Charger can connect to any computer via USB, and free Safe Spacer software will extract this data for review. Additional options to synchronize data from multiple access points lets companies compile all their data in the cloud, or integrate it into existing enterprise systems.

Pre-ordering for Safe Spacer and accessories is now open. An online guide recommends the best options for users' organizations, and lets them reserve their units or request to be contacted.

Safe Spacer will be available in September directly from IK Multimedia:

Safe Spacer - $99.99/€85.00 each*

S-Charger - $299.99/€270.00 each

S-Bridge – $139.99/€120.00 each

*All prices excluding taxes. Volume discounts available.

For more info, a demo video and preorders, visit www.safespacer.net

