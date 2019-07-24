Sachet Packaging Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of ~6% During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2027 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new study, outlines the growth prospects of the sachet packaging market for the forecast period, 2019-2027. According to the report, worldwide sales of sachet packaging reached 855 billion units in 2018, equaling revenues worth US$ 7.7 Bn.

On-the-go culture continues to attest the convenience quotient of sachet packaging over other formats, which is further backed by a sizeable number of FMCG manufacturers who are opting for sachet marketing as a winning strategy. However, emergence of alternative flexible packaging solutions, such as stick packs or pouches, remain the potential threat to the growth of sachet packaging market as they require relatively less raw material.

"Launching small-sized, one-time use product sachets has helped brands survive the retail revolution over the recent years. With technology innovations in packaging machinery are making a strong attempt to overcome the longstanding drawbacks facing the packaging industry, such as poor productivity, the FMI study finds that sachet packaging is rapidly emerging as a way to increase profit margins, as it requires lesser volumes to be filled in packages".

Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Packaging Hinting Positive Prospects

The sachet packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of ~6% over the course of next eight years. First-time buyers have been the primary target for manufacturers selling products in small-sized sachets, according to the report. Furthermore, as modern consumers continue to develop interest in functional packaging, several brands are incorporating sachet packaging into their product marketing strategies, emphasizing increased number of trials and promotions.

Opportunities abound for sachet packaging market players in low-income countries, as retailers in these nations are adopting the small packaging trend over bulk packaging, target untapped consumer population. A growing focus of companies on increasing accessibility and affordability of products to ultimately penetrate new markets, has been significantly favoring the demand for sachet packaging.

Growth prospects of the sachet packaging market, as the report opines, are high in developing countries of Asia Pacific, accounting for one-third share of the total revenues. The growing importance of single-serve packaging among consumers for a multitude of products, especially cosmetics, personal care, and FMCG, has enabled market players to firm up within the region. Lighter, portable, and cost-effective nature of sachets continue to make sachet packaging an attractive proposition for the low-income consumers as well as young and active millennials.

According to the study, single-unit-use of sachets for pharmaceutical products is emerging as an effective way to overcome challenges posed by shorter shelf life or inaccurate doses. With increased healthcare expenditure and growing need for effective packaging which are child-resistant and senior-friendly, sachet packaging will have more ground to cover in the pharmaceutical sector. Sensing the potential growth opportunities, market players are focusing on investing in pharmaceutical machinery for sachet packaging format to facilitate ease of use and improved medicine management.

Sachets – The Culprit of Waste Filling Oceans?

The study identifies restraints that could possibly create a hindrance in the growth of sachet packaging market. Single unit packages give access to high quality products at low prices and allow brands to gain significant profit and market share. However, they have become a waste nightmare, filling landfills and oceans. Several 'zero-waste' groups have been promoting innovative solutions to brands to replace sachets, while huge section of demographic in developed regions in North America and Europe continue to prefer bottles and large pack sizes.

FMI's analysis further provides an incisive outlook of the competitive landscape, including discussions on the winning imperatives of the market players. In addition to expansion of existing capabilities, a number of stakeholders are following the strategy of consumer retention by offering customized solutions for product filling and management.

This study tracks the growth of global sachet packaging market over the eight-year period, 2019-2027. For additional insights, write to press@futuremarketinsights.com

