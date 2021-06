Rx Networks™ TruePoint.io™ Global PPP Corrections Goes Quad-Constellation

TruePoint.io serves Global PPP corrections for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou GNSS constellations. Mass-market multi-constellation GNSS chipsets can now augment all their satellite measurements with accuracy and fully leverage their positioning capabilities with quad-constellation support. Consumer devices now have the potential to achieve 50 cm position accuracy when using Rx Networks services for any of the GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou constellations. Other IoT and infrastructure applications that do not require real-time positioning can realize 10 cm accuracy in a variety of environments. Multi-constellation correction capability ushers in new possibilities and use cases for the connected receiver. TruePoint.io remains ubiquitous and as flexible as possible to GNSS chipsets using industry standard formats, and is also receptive to custom integration services for unique usage scenarios. By offering PPP and other high accuracy services in a variety of data standards, TruePoint.io empowers telecom providers with a straightforward approach to integrating high accuracy services that provide more value to their client devices, and propels the development of exciting new use cases.

Vincent Chen, Product Manager of Truepoint.io says "With this new expansion of TruePoint.io, applications already serviced by Rx Networks can accelerate their market growth objectives with better accuracy and precision using constellations ideal for target regions. Being able to deliver Global PPP corrections for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou also sets the stage for the addition of more constellations like QZSS. Stay tuned!"

Rx Networks provides reliable, timely, and relevant location information that strengthens the connection between people, devices, and businesses by improving the GNSS experience and creating enhanced opportunities for next-generation products and services.

Location. Enlightened.™

About Rx Networks Inc.

Rx Networks is a mass-market mobile positioning technology company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Since 2006, leading semiconductor vendors, device manufacturers and network operators have relied on Rx Networks for their real-time and predicted processing of GNSS, Wi-Fi, cellular, and sensor data for their location needs. Billions of devices benefit from Rx Networks GNSS data services every day.

