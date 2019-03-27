Rwanda's President Kagame, Glo's Bella Disu Seek Collaboration for Africa's Regional Integration

President Kagame said Africa's hopes of achieving regional integration and economic growth would not be realized without modern technology. He also commended the success Globacom has made.

The Rwandan leader who had in his opening remarks at the forum called for "open, responsive and accountable governance" on the continent, said the private sector was critical to growth because of its ability to "envision on what needs to be changed to achieve desired improvement in the private and public sectors".

Mrs Disu said Globacom's Glo 1 armoured submarine cable and digital solutions such as mobile money, artificial intelligence, E-Health, Smart Cognitive Learning and Smart Energy, could help Africa achieve a digitalized economy.

"I commend President Kagame for his exemplary leadership and for the tremendous success Rwanda has achieved under him. Like President Kagame, I have no doubt that greater integration will lead to continental growth and a more prosperous Africa. Globacom is committed to Africa's economic renaissance," Mrs Disu stated.

The Globacom EVC also chaired a session on "Women in Business" on the opening day of the forum. She called for more gender parity on the boards of companies and applauded Rwanda's policy of 50% female representation in appointments as a good model.

"There are no two ways about it, women must continue to advance. After all, we make up more than half of the world's population.

"My charge to women is to keep climbing the career ladder. Climb it anxious. Climb it confidently. But just keep climbing. And when you get to the top, because you will - give a helping hand to the women coming behind you - this is how we grow," Mrs Disu said.

The opening session was attended by Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly; Ethiopian President, Sahle-Work Zewde; Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé; President of Congo Democratic Republic, Felix Tshisekedi, Prime Minister of Rwanda, Édouard Ngirente, and over 1800 leading decision makers in the private and public sectors in Africa.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841472/Globacom.jpg

SOURCE Globacom Limited