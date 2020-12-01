RW3 CultureWizard Wins Coveted Learning Technologies Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some amazing achievements in learning technologies were celebrated on November 18, 2020 as the winners of this year's prestigious Learning Technologies Awards were announced in an online gala. There were nearly 500 entries from all over the world.

RW3 CultureWizard's Global Inclusion Course won bronze in Excellence in Design of Learning Content—International Commercial Sector .

The judges stated:

"The Global Inclusion course has a strong learning design with good structure and plenty of interactions that spoke to the individual learner in a personalized and meaningful way. It strikes a balance between usability across a potentially varied user base with relevance and value for all.

"The content is attractive and engaging, easy to use and revisit. The judges appreciated the thoughtful design and the way it was complemented with activities to sustain the learning."

The judges also appreciated that the course was translated and localized for 10 languages.

The Learning Technologies Awards represent a huge network of talent and ingenuity. Winning an award in this highly competitive, talented field is a notable achievement.

RW3 CultureWizard was founded 20 years ago and has been a pioneer in creating digital learning content dedicated to intercultural global business skills and communication. Since 2017, the firm has significantly expanded its digital and Instructor-led content in the diversity, equity, and inclusion area and now provides DE&I courses to hundreds of Fortune 1000 organizations.

In its DE&I curriculum, the company now provides digital, Instructor-led courses and consulting in Managing Implicit Bias, Developing Inclusive Leaders, Creating Inclusive Organizations and Teams, and Combatting Racial and Ethnic Bias Globally.

Learning Technologies is Europe's leading showcase of organizational learning and the technology used to support learning at work. And it continues to grow in importance, value and attendance year on year.

The Learning Technologies Awards showcase some of the most recognizable, memorable, and life-changing e-learning worldwide. Independently judged to the highest and most rigorous of standards, there is no greater recognition of hard work and commitment to e-learning than winning a Learning Technologies Award.

