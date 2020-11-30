Russian manufacturers held more than 120 negotiations at the AYSAF 2020 International Exhibition for Footwear Materials, Components, Leather and Technologies in Istanbul

MOSCOW, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russian manufacturers presented products for the footwear industry in the collective exposition of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (Minpromtorg) of the Russian Federation at the 63rd AYSAF 2020 International Exhibition for Footwear Materials, Components, Leather and Technologies held at CNR EXPO Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul on 18-21 November 2020. At the exhibition the companies held more than 120 negotiations with partners from Turkey, Italy, Mexico, Syria, Serbia, Egypt, Ukraine, and other countries. Some of the Russian businesses entered into tentative agreements for the supply of materials and components to the Turkish market.

Five manufacturers took part in the exposition of Russian businesses. Russkaya Kozha tannery showed a new collection of natural leathers for autumn-winter 2021/2022, Volga Tannery JSC – semi-finished products for making of footwear and small wares, Sakhabult company – buckskins, fur skins, and finished items thereof. FISHSKIN brand presented fish skin samples and products made from this exclusive raw stock, and INSOLEX brand – the innovative boosters for orthopaedics and sports. The products manufactured in Russia captured the attention of more than 450 professionals of the footwear industry.

"Even during the hard time like this, Russian companies keep developing unique products and expanding the geography of partnership. AYSAF exhibition is among the few held offline this year, giving our manufacturers a chance to learn new trends, investigate the demand and get counterparties that have apprehended the competitive edge of Russia-made products," – stated Viktor Evtukhov, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

The companies held meetings with traders and machinery suppliers, representatives for tanneries, footwear and leather factories about deliveries of Russia-made products. Based on the exhibition results, INSOLEX brands intends to open its representative office in Turkey, and continue the talks about exporting the products for Turkish soccer teams. Sakhabult will be further negotiating with ARC Leather and Çevikler Deri, which are interested in purchasing buckskins as semi-finished goods.

The manufacturers also discussed the specifics of doing business in Turkey with Radik Gimatdinov, Deputy Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Turkey, Representative of the Russian Export Centre in Turkey, and Artur Leontiev, Leading Adviser of the Russian Trade Representation in Turkey, who attended the exposition of the Minpromtorg of Russia.

AYSAF exhibition is the biggest international platform of footwear industry in Turkey, which annually gathers manufacturers, designers, retailers, exporters, importers, and other industry professionals. In 2020, more than 450 companies from 65 countries displayed, in the space of 50,000 square metres, their products in the following areas: raw materials and semi-finished goods; natural and artificial leather; hardware and components for footwear (accessories, fittings, textiles, soles, heels, forms, templates); chemical substances; machinery for processing and treatment of leather, leather items, and footwear manufacture.

SOURCE AYSAF 2020