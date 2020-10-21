RTG Consulting Group Announces New Win with Furla

"I have known the leadership team at RTG Consulting Group for several years and am proud to announce that Furla will collaborate with them for our communications strategy in China in the foreseeable future," said Antonio Burrello, Furla's Global CMO. "The RTG Consulting Group is experienced working with international luxury brands on both a regional and global scale, and they have a deep understanding of the China market. We have full confidence that this makes them the right team to champion Furla's upcoming China efforts."

"We are very fortunate to have Furla join our family of luxury brand partners. Our RTG Inspire division has unparalleled experience in communicating the world's top brands, and we all look forward to helping Furla grow and succeed in Greater China," said Angelito Tan, Founding Partner and CEO of RTG Group Asia.

About Furla

Furla is the original inclusive luxury brand that defined the category over 90 years ago. Since 1927 the brand is dedicated to creating luxury-standard accessories which are accessible to a broad audience of consumers.

As the only Italian brand in its category, Furla stands for quality, creativity, and an optimistic yet confident personality.

Furla produces bags, shoes, and small leather goods for both women and men. New licenses for textiles, eyewear, watches and recently the announcement for a license for the first Furla-branded fragrances are extending the brand's top quality craftsmanship and contemporary design aesthetic with the purpose to create lifestyle accessories that share its Italian attitude with the world. Inviting customers to discover and express their individuality.

For more information, please visit www.furla.com

About RTG Consulting Group

RTG Consulting Group is a leading luxury business consultancy specialized in advising senior executives of the world's most well-known luxury brands and public institutions. RTG comprises of three independent divisions:

RTG Intuition (business intelligence)

RTG Solutions (business strategy)

RTG Inspire (marketing communications)

We are headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in Beijing and Singapore.

Our core philosophy is grounded in 'Pursuing Betterment'. As individuals, as teams, and collectively as a company, we strive to make a positive impact not only for our brands, but for the world around us. This philosophy is supported by our three pillars: Purpose, Passion, and Perseverance.

For more information, please visit www.rtgconsulting.com

