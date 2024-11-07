RSK Group acquires global PR agency Apollo Strategic Communications

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSK Group, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions, has acquired the London-based PR firm Apollo Strategic Communications. Together, they aim to deliver more impactful and innovative communications strategies across a broader range of sectors while further expanding their global reach.

Founder Directors Pallab Sarker and Rob Blackhurst will continue to lead Apollo, driving the growth of this global business while prioritising and maintaining a strong focus on the needs of current clients and ongoing projects. Apollo has grown rapidly over the years, expanding its global presence and client base. Under Pallab and Rob's leadership, this momentum will be maintained, as they prioritise delivering exceptional value to their clients.

Formed in 2009, Apollo's team of more than 40 communications professionals has worked with upwards of 100 clients across 30+ countries on six continents. This includes governments, multinationals, foundations and NGOs across a wide range of sectors, such as technology, science, education, construction and engineering, environment and the arts. Apollo provides a full suite of services that includes media relations; digital communications and campaigns; thought leadership; a focus on elite global media; crisis communications; polling and research; analysis; and audits. Last year, the agency won the prestigious Global PR Breakthrough Campaign Award at the PRWeek Global Awards.

RSK Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Ryder said: "Apollo brings to the group a wealth of experience in strategic communications, which is valuable to our clients. Their impressive growth over the years, driven by their ability to stay at the forefront of global communications in today's fast-paced landscape, truly sets them apart as industry leaders. In addition to RSK's environmental and engineering capabilities, this acquisition enables us to build on RSK's integrated market offering: one we believe to be unparalleled. We are able to provide a comprehensive solution that not only addresses environmental and technical challenges but effectively communicates these solutions to stakeholders, enhancing trust and reputation.

"Both RSK and Apollo are aligned in a commitment to making a positive impact on society. We share a strong ethical focus on sustainability and a dedication to transparent, honest communication. RSK delivers sustainable solutions to some of the greatest challenges that societies have ever faced, which are best captured in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Apollo work on communicating many of these issues on behalf of their clients, and I therefore see them as a natural fit within our group.

"The Apollo team has been working alongside RSK as trusted advisers as the group continues on a consistent and impressive growth trajectory that is underpinned by the solid performance of more than 200 companies around the world. We look forward to supporting Apollo in its own continued growth as part of a strategy that matches RSK's global ambitions."

Apollo Strategic Communications Founding Directors Pallab Sarker and Rob Blackhurst said: "We are proud to join RSK Group, a company whose values and commitment to innovation, social good and sustainable growth align with our own. They have always combined expertise, ambition and drive with a genuine care and commitment to the people they work with.

"We would like to thank our incredible team, whose dedication and hard work have been instrumental in getting us to this exciting milestone. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their trust and partnership, which have been the foundation of our success. By becoming part of the prestigious RSK Group, we will expand our global reach, enhance our service offerings and deliver even more impactful communications strategies. We look forward to this exciting next chapter and the opportunities it holds for both our team and clients."

As RSK continues to deliver its ambitious growth strategy, it now comprises more than 200 companies, employing over 15,000 people. The group's annual turnover at the end of FY23 was £1.2 billion.

The acquisition advisers were Memery Crystal and Cortus Advisory.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550437/5010467/Apollo_Logo.jpg