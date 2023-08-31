RS2 announces Name Change from "RS2 Software p.l.c" to "RS2 p.l.c."

- The name change was initiated to accurately represent the Company's mission and strategic focus that extends across the payments value chain

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS2, the global payment processing and technology leader behind leading fintechs, acquirers and banks, today announced its corporate name change from RS2 Software p.l.c. to simply RS2 p.l.c., with immediate effect.

This amendment in the Company's corporate identity aligns with its strategy in pivoting from exclusively developing and implementing payment software solutions to playing a broader and integral role across the entire payments value chain including as a leading payments processor and acquirer.

"As we have realigned the Company's strategy and directed our efforts towards offering new Processing Solutions, while at the same time continuing to provide development and maintenance services to our licensed clients the name "RS2 Software" no longer reflects the essence of our business and the identity of the Company. We want our clients and markets to understand that RS2 is not limited in how far we can support growth in the payments market. The Company facilitates an extensive array of products, that allow our clients to scale in both offering as well as global reach," remarked Gideon Fourie, Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of RS2.

"The name change is the culminating point of a decade-long evolution from a pure software enterprise to a leading-edge payment processor, embodying steadfast dedication to innovation, customer-centric solutions and services, and market-driven agility" added Radi El Haj, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RS2.

About RS2

RS2 is one of the world's leading providers of omni/multichannel payment software and end-to-end payment solutions for both issuers and acquirers on a single payment platform for banks, large financial institutions, Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and merchants throughout Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East.

