ROYPOW Marine Lithium Battery Systems Receives DNV Type Approval

SHENZHEN, China, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, ROYPOW marine lithium battery systems were officially awarded the DNV Type Approval certification at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe 2025 held at RAI Amsterdam, marking a significant milestone in marine safety and compliance. As one of the few companies worldwide to achieve this stringent certification, ROYPOW raises the bar for safe, reliable, and certified energy solutions for the marine industry.

ROYPOW Marine Lithium Battery Systems Achieve DNV Type Approval at EHM 2025

DNV Type Approval is a globally recognized, highly stringent certification issued by DNV, one of the world's leading maritime classification societies. It verifies that a product meets strict international standards for safety and performance in marine applications through rigorous testing.

DNV conducted a comprehensive, strict evaluation of the ROYPOW marine battery system, covering system design, electrical and battery safety, environmental adaptability, EMC, functional safety, and environmental requirements under the standards such as DNV0339, DNV0418, DNV Pt.6 Ch.2 Sec.1 Non-Propagation Test, IEC 62619, and IEC 61000. As part of the Type Approval process, DNV assessed ROYPOW's overall capabilities, including R&D strength, manufacturing capacity, process control, and quality management system.

For shipowners, operators, and system integrators, DNV-certified systems are widely recognized by global regulators, enabling faster deployment, easier compliance, and lower regulatory costs, especially in regions with strict carbon rules. Achieving this certification also offers proven reliability, reducing maintenance costs and making long-term investments more secure and cost-effective.

ROYPOW marine battery systems are designed to reduce operational costs, save fuel, and meet environmental targets for maritime operations. Featuring a modular design composed of LiFePO4 battery modules, PDU, and DCB, the system offers flexible scalability, supporting up to 1000V / 2785kWh per system and reaching up to 100MWh when multiple systems are connected in parallel.

Safety is prioritized through an advanced BMS with a stable three-level architecture, independent hardware protection, an integrated fire extinguishing system in each battery, an HVIL design for all power connectors, and a gas extraction system, ensuring reliable performance even in harsh marine conditions. Additionally, the system offers wide compatibility, making it ideal for hybrid or fully electric vessels and offshore platforms, including ferries, work boats, passenger boats, tugboats, luxury yachts, LNG carriers, OSVs, and fish farming.

Moving forward, ROYPOW will remain committed to delivering high-performance, safe, and sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

For further information and inquiries, please visit www.roypow.com.

