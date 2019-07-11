Royal Paris Announces the First-of-Its-Kind and Most Luxurious Coffee Maker in the World

Intentionally limiting production to only a few every year, each one-of-a-kind piece of art requires countless hours of meticulous craftsmanship and chiseling perfection, typically only seen in fine jewelry. With its intricate craftsmanship and luxurious materials, the Royal Paris coffee maker starts at $18,000 and goes up to $35,000 for a custom piece co-designed with the company. Still very exclusive, the Royal Paris coffee maker is starting to make its way into the homes of celebrities and powerhouse executives around the world.

The Royal Coffee Maker is reminiscent of the siphon-style brewers first designed in the 1850s when Emperor Franz Joseph and his wife commissioned the most exquisite coffee machine to impress their dinner party guests at the Schönbrunn Palace. At the time, coffee was growing in importance as a symbol of refinement and style, and combined with the state-of-the-art siphon coffee maker, coffee making became an elegant showstopper. The inspiration of the Royal Paris' Royal Coffee Maker, the same design continues to make a bold and powerful statement today.

"Our coffeemaker is designed for those who have an appreciation for the finest in architecture, art and style," said Royal Paris Founder and CEO Maria Tindemans. "We take our customers on a journey to a time when drinking coffee was a ceremony and a fixture in high society salons; a time when it came with all the pomp and elegance worthy of anyone with fine taste."

The coffee making process with the Royal Coffee Maker is as much art as the machine itself, resulting in the best coffee ever made. Heated water perfectly mixes with coffee grounds in a delicate process that ensures an exceptional brew.

Made exclusively for those who have an appreciation for art and refinement, who have reached a certain level of achievement and lifestyle, owning a Royal Paris Coffee Maker is more than a statement of extraordinary taste; it is a commitment to making every moment of life extraordinary.

