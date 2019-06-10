Royal Navy partners with Anduril Industries in continued modernization efforts

Partnership will transform the Royal Marines tactical unmanned intelligence and force protection capabilities

PORTSMOUTH, England, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United Kingdom's Royal Navy announced the partnership between its Royal Marines Commando force and Anduril Industries, a defense technology company specializing in AI powered solutions, to modernize surveillance systems and techniques by utilizing cutting edge technologies.

Through the recently announced Modernizing Defence Programme and the NavyX accelerator initiative, the RN has shown its dedication to modernizing their military forces. A key component of this is partnering with innovative companies like Anduril that can quickly adapt products to fit the needs of Royal Marines. Autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are essential components of the future military and a focus of NavyX and the Modernizing Defence Programme.

"The artificial intelligence and ISR systems from Anduril are game changing technologies for the Royal Marines Future Commando Force. Anduril is now part of the UK NavyX accelerator program to get battle winning technology straight into the hands of our warfighters," said Colonel Dan Cheeseman, Royal Navy Chief Technology Officer. "Anduril's dynamic and highly tailored expertise has enabled a close partnership with 3 Commando Brigade and they are now part of a busy exercise and deployment schedule. These technologies are directly informing how the Royal Marines is transforming itself to radically change how it fights to win on future operations."

Anduril Industries has created Lattice, a groundbreaking software and hardware system that uses cutting-edge AI, machine vision and mesh networking to solve critical defense problems with the goal of saving lives by getting troops in the field more accurate, real-time information. All Lattice devices work together as one large, seamless networked system to allow warfighters to act quickly with the best information available. Training with the Anduril systems will begin this summer and be operational and deployed soon thereafter.

"Our goal, and the goal of the Royal Navy, is to help the men and women on the front lines complete their missions as successfully and safely as possible," said Evan Roddenberry, Operations Engineer for Anduril Industries and company lead with the RN. "We are excited to have the opportunity to help the Royal Marines with this important mission as they modernize in preparation for the battlefields of the future."

About the Royal Navy

The United Kingdom's Royal Navy is key to Britain's prosperity and success in times of peace and conflict. The UKRN is composed of five fighting arms that work together to protect the nation's interests at sea, on land and in the air – Surface Fleet, Submarine Service, Fleet Air Arm, Royal Marines, and Royal Fleet Auxiliary. Together, the RN acts as a guardian and a diplomat, as a humanitarian force for good, and a peacekeeper on the global stage.

About Anduril Industries

Anduril is a defense technology company that builds creative cost-effective products to aid those serving on the front lines of national security. By listening to the national security community, Anduril is able to understand their most urgent problems and build sophisticated solutions. Anduril's core technology includes artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, sensor fusion and their application at the front lines of operations.

SOURCE United Kingdom’s Royal Navy