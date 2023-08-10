Roxtec upgrades to IFS Cloud to drive efficiencies and reduce costs

ERP solution will enable Swedish sealing solutions specialist to remain evergreen and add new functionality as and when required

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Roxtec International, a Swedish modular pipe and cable sealing systems company, has chosen to upgrade its existing IFS enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to the latest IFS Cloud™ solution to drive its ongoing global growth.

Roxtec already uses IFS software to support its daily operations end-to-end, enabling it to benefit from full global visibility over its operations and easy localization for its multiple subsidiaries. Implementing the upgrade to IFS Cloud will allow the sealing systems company to build on this capability with an evergreen ERP model that allows it to access all the latest functionality, as required, to further increase efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure it is always compliant with local market regulations.

Roxtec will also benefit from a new business process automation capability that will drive enhanced productivity across its operations and increase data utilization through integrated analytics and business intelligence. In addition, it plans to make use of the software's "Build Place" capability to customize the software and conduct impact tests.

The IFS Cloud software will also help Roxtec tackle a range of specific operational challenges it currently has. It will enable enhanced electronic data interchanges to drive more efficient procurement processes as well as improve parts handling for Engineer to Order (ETO) and Configure to Order (CTO) processes. IFS Cloud will also reduce the need for costly and cumbersome custom reports, integrations, and modifications (CRIM).

The upgrade will initially see IFS Cloud rolled out across 25 countries, with a further expansion to follow further down the line.

Rikard Hasselgren, CIO, Roxtec, said: "We have worked with IFS for many years now and have built a strong, trust-based relationship with them over that time. We are confident that using IFS Cloud will enable us to enhance this further, allowing us to keep a lid on costs and increase operational reliability, security, redundancy, and scalability across all our daily operations end-to-end – from manufacturing to customer orders to invoicing and finance."

Ann Kristin Sander, Managing Director Nordics, IFS, said: "Across all of its core target markets from critical infrastructure to manufacturing to the renewable energy industry, Roxtec is experiencing strong and steady demand. Using IFS Cloud will ensure that it is able to consistently meet this demand today and easily scale to accommodate future growth plans. We are thrilled to be continuing to work in close partnership with them to assist them in meeting their long-term strategic goals."

About Roxtec

Roxtec is the world-leading provider of flexible modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers. It allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe. The solution simplifies design and engineering, speeds up installation and reduces the need for stock, material and logistics. It also provides spare capacity for easy retrofit and future upgrades. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets through subsidiaries and a network of distributors. For more information, please visit www.roxtec.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognised leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

