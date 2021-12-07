Roomex Launches Workforce Hotel Award, Recognizing Excellence in Workforce Hospitality

The only award in workforce hospitality, the annual accolade reflects the dedication and commitment of hotels that accommodate the unique needs of workforce travellers.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roomex, the leading travel management platform for the mobile workforce, today announced the launch of the Roomex Workforce Hotel Award. The award is a recognition of hotels that offer additional amenities to serve the needs of the workforce traveller; from secured parking to early and late check-ins, to meal allocations; demonstrating their dedication and commitment to supporting workforce travel.

Workforce travellers have unique needs. They build roads, construct powerlines and feed cities, carrying out project-based work that cannot be done from behind a desk. During the global pandemic, as leisure and corporate travel ground to a halt, many businesses had no choice but to keep their essential workers out in the field. The hotels recognized today, along with Roomex, helped find these travellers their home away from home throughout a period of fear and uncertainty.

"Workforce travellers have a set of really unique needs, that not all hotels cater for, "says Keith Watson, VP Supply and Customer Success at Roomex. "We wanted to recognize those that provide for this type of traveller, offering the best rates, facilities, and customer service."

Determined by Roomex workforce travel experts, the Workforce Hotel Award reflects the excellence in customer service, flexibility, and insight demonstrated by the best in the business. This year's winners include hotels from Premier Inn, Dalata, Jurys & Leonardo, Atlas, Best Western Hotels and more throughout Ireland, the UK, and Germany.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized by Roomex," says Patrice Lennon, Head of Sales and Marketing at Dalata Hotel Group. "Our workforce customers are extremely important to us, and we pride ourselves on providing stress-free, comfortable stays to make them feel at home.

For more information about the Roomex Workforce Hotel Award visit https://www.roomex.com/roomex-workforce-awards.

