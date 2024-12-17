Ronan O'Gara announced as Senior Advisor to Consello in Ireland

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced that Irish rugby legend and head coach of La Rochelle, Ronan O'Gara, has joined the business as a Senior Advisor.

The only player to win the European Cup twice as a player and twice as a manager for different clubs, O'Gara is also Munster's all-time points scorer.

Consello's Ronan O'Gara, Declan Kelly, and Katie Doran

He will join Consello's Leadership Development, Talent and Business Transformation team, which works with C-Suites, board directors, and senior leaders in Ireland and internationally to design and implement comprehensive strategies that attract, build, and sustain high performing teams.

The announcement follows the Irish launch of Consello last week in Dublin in front of over 400 top business, sports and other leaders drawn from Ireland's largest companies and organisations.

O'Gara will join former Manchester United and England captain Gary Neville and former Irish champion golfer and Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, who are Principals in Consello's business in Ireland and are Senior Advisors on the company's Leadership Development programmes in Ireland and internationally.

The Ireland-based Leadership Development, Talent and Business Transformation team is led by former Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy and Jane Mitchell.

Declan Kelly, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Consello, said, "Ronan O'Gara brings a unique perspective to our clients on what it takes to create a winning environment within an organization. That team already has some incredible practitioners on this side of the Atlantic, from Gary Neville, who will work closely with the team here, to Paul McGinley and our own Liam Sheedy and Jane Mitchell, who lead the division in Ireland. There is no other organization in Ireland that can bring that level of leadership development expertise and impact, and we look forward to growing our presence here over the coming months and years."

Ronan O'Gara commented: "I'm delighted to join Declan and the team at Consello. The high-performance environment we create in sport is entirely applicable to business as it is fundamentally about bringing people together in a positive environment that enables them to be the best that they can be. The results quickly follow.

When I saw what Declan had established Consello in Ireland, there was no doubt in my mind that this was the perfect company for me. I've already met the team and am really looking forward to working with them and Consello clients here in Ireland and internationally."

Consello's business in Ireland offers a full suite of advisory services that complement its advisory business around the world, including:

C-Suite Advisory

Management Consulting and Business Development

Communications and Public Affairs

Leadership Development, Talent and Business Transformation

Consello Strive – Sports and Entertainment Advisory

Consello Experience – Creative Services

The company has commenced business in Ireland with a 30-strong day-one team, with offices in Dublin, Belfast and the Mid-West.

O'Gara will join a team of Senior Advisors comprising:

Irial Finan – Chairman, Smurfit Westrock; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland

– Chairman, Smurfit Westrock; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland Elaine Coughlan – Co-Founder of Atlantic Bridge; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland

– Co-Founder of Atlantic Bridge; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland Margaret Sweeney – Experienced Board Chair/Director of public and private companies; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland

– Experienced Board Chair/Director of public and private companies; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland Nick Mullen – Advisor, Consello Sports

– Advisor, Consello Sports Barry O'Sullivan – Internationally recognized manufacturing leader; Senior Advisor, Consello Ireland

Consello was founded by Declan Kelly just two and a half years ago, already has offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, London and Barcelona and has one of the most senior leadership teams of any advisory firm in the world.

US Partners of the firm include seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and six-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol, and business leaders such as Wendy Clark, former Global CEO of Dentsu, Mindy Grossman, former CEO of WW International, and Janey Whiteside, former Chief Customer Officer of Walmart.

The firm's Advisory Board is chaired by Lord Mervyn Davies and features accomplished global business leaders such as Sir Sajid Javid, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer; Carmine Di Sibio, the former Global Chairman and CEO of EY; Steve Mollenkopf, Chairman of the Board at the Boeing Company; and Gavin Patterson, former CEO of BT Group and President and Chief Revenue Officer at Salesforce Inc.

