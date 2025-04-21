ROLLER Strengthens Commitment to FECs by Expanding Support for Karting Venues

ROLLER adds industry experts and expands customer reach with leading karting operators

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, is deepening its commitment to Family Entertainment Centers (FECs) by expanding its support for karting—a dynamic and fast-growing attraction. As FECs continue to evolve and diversify, ROLLER is investing in the expertise and technology to help operators meet guest expectations, streamline operations, and unlock new growth opportunities.

"FECs are increasingly blending activities like karting, laser tag, and arcade gaming to deliver memorable experiences," said Luke Finn, CEO and Founder of ROLLER. "ROLLER's additional focus on karting strengthens our ability to support modern attractions as they innovate and grow."

To lead this expansion, ROLLER has welcomed three seasoned industry professionals to the team: Wes Ratcliff as General Manager, Karting, Matt Newell as Customer Success Manager, Karting, and Christina Bartlett as Customer Success Manager, Karting. They bring decades of hands-on experience in venue operations and karting-specific technology, ensuring ROLLER remains closely aligned with the needs of operators on the ground.

"Wes, Matt, and Christina bring deep industry experience that reinforces our commitment to helping the global karting and FEC community drive growth and innovation," added Luke.

With its growing portfolio of karting customers—including Amp Up Action Park, Entertainment Park, Gridline Racing, Kiltorcan Raceway, Partee Shack, Spitfire Indoor Karting, and Top Gear Racing—ROLLER is already the platform of choice for many leading brands. Karting operators depend on ROLLER's powerful, cloud-based platform to:

Drive revenue with online bookings, memberships, and upsells

Automate guest check-ins, race scheduling, and waivers

Streamline operations with robust integrations and smart race management tools

Deliver seamless experiences through integrated payments and digital wallets

Track fleet maintenance and manage staff training with ease

Boost retention with real-time leaderboards and race result-sharing

"ROLLER genuinely made a massive improvement to our business the first weekend it went live, resulting in the busiest weekend achieved in the 18 years we've been operating," said Jay Frost, Managing Director of Gridline Racing. Jay added, "It helped streamline operations, increase sales, and improve guest experience. We're excited to see ROLLER continue their investment and improve on what's already a very good package, but also look forward to what's ahead with Wes and Matt leading the effort."

As attractions worldwide look to enhance guest experiences and diversify offerings, ROLLER is proud to be a partner in that journey, providing the tools and expertise to help operators thrive, whether they're managing parties, play centers, or high-octane race tracks.

ROLLER will be exhibiting at Kart Expo in Okemos, Michigan, from April 28–30, 2025, and invites karting operators and FEC leaders to stop by, connect with the team, and experience firsthand how ROLLER is helping transform the karting and FEC landscape.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.