ROLLER Partners with Google to Deliver Embedded Analytics, Empowering Operators with Advanced Business Insights

Leading Attractions Tech Provider ROLLER Pioneers Built-in Business Intelligence, Providing Venue Operators with Unprecedented Insights to Drive Business Growth.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER , a leading provider of innovative venue management software for the leisure and attractions industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Analytics offering. In an industry first, ROLLER has partnered with Google BigQuery to embed advanced business insights directly into ROLLER's all-in-one venue management solution.

ROLLER's new analytics product gives access to a variety of easy-to-consume reports and pre-built dashboards that offer a visual summary of critical performance metrics, including revenue trends, guest purchase patterns, party booking sales, and membership retention rates.

This cutting-edge data visualization and dashboarding tool marks a significant advancement in the way businesses analyze their data, giving operators actionable insight into their venue performance. Gone are the days of exporting data to external platforms for in-depth analysis; Analytics provides dynamic data comparisons directly within the ROLLER platform.

"Today, we are incredibly excited to be launching Analytics - our highly anticipated business intelligence solution. At ROLLER, we're always striving to deliver innovative solutions that empower our customers to grow and take their business to the next level. Together with our partners at Google, we're proud to have delivered a powerful solution that is not only deep in functionality but also really easy to use," said Luke Finn, CEO and Founder at ROLLER. "With Analytics, we have taken a huge step forward in making data more accessible and insightful, and we're so thrilled to now have this in the hands of our customers."

Complementing ROLLER's existing suite of reporting tools, Analytics introduces a new era of strategic business analysis. ROLLER customers will gain access to a variety of easy-to-consume reports and pre-built dashboards that offer a visual summary of critical performance metrics, including revenue trends, guest purchase patterns, party booking sales, and membership retention rates. These insights are simple to understand and translate into action, enabling operators to understand where they're excelling, where they're underperforming, and how they can optimize their products, marketing efforts, and guest touchpoints to increase revenue.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for the modern attraction, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software .

